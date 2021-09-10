CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Conroe veteran worries about military morale after events in Afghanistan

By Jose R. Gonzalez
yourconroenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcey Phillips was in high school when she gave birth to her eldest son about nine months before a shaken world witnessed the start of the two-decade War on Terror. Perpetrated by the terrorist network al-Qaida, as supported by the Taliban government, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the U.S. pushed Phillips to enlist in the military. A 39-year-old Conroe resident and Iraq War veteran, Phillips has been left disconcerted by the handling of last month’s withdrawl of American forces from Afghanistan.

www.yourconroenews.com

Comments / 0

 

