Rock Climbing Cathedral and Whitehorse Ledges NH

outdoors.org
 9 days ago

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. For trad climbers comfortable on 5.7 routes or better, the Cathedral Ledge/Whitehorse Ledge trip has become a season favorite and registration fills up quickly. Trip is limited in space and therefore, limited to those who have climbed with the Narragansett Chapter on a previous trip or with members at the gym. Bunk room type lodging (Fri. and Sat. nights) sponsored by a Ski Club lodge is available to the first 20 registered participants who desire it at a cost of $30.00 per person per night, or you're welcome to find your own lodging. NOTE: Ski club requires participants to be fully vaccinated; no exceptions. All meals on your own except for our traditional Saturday night cost shared Supreme Pasta Feast at the lodge for all participants (vaccination required). Register through the link below prior to September 2, 2021.

activities.outdoors.org

outdoors.org

Maine Island Trail Sampler Paddle - Knubble Bay Camp/Beal Island

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. What better way to get back to paddling than with a group! Open to paddlers with some sea kayaking and self-rescue experience. Bring your sea kayak (or rent), camping gear, and food for socially distanced camping on Knubble Bay grounds. Paddle with a group to a sampler of islands we can get out on and explore. Learn more about the eight or more islands on the Maine Island Trail midcoast that are possible destinations determined by conditions, abilities, and our ambition. Friendly AMC leaders familiar with the area will lead paddlers. Come for 1 day or both. Leader will contact each participant in advance of trip. Limited to 10 participants plus leaders Program begins at 3 pm Friday, Sept 17 and ends at 3 pm Sun, Sept 19 (optional camping Fri and Sat evenings). Or come just for the day Saturday and/or Sunday. All meals are on your own. Eat out nearby or bring your own food. Appropriate kayaks for ocean (min. 14 ft, spray deck) and PFD required to participate. Kayaks and PFD's are available to rent from a local outfitter who can deliver directly to Knubble Bay Camp: call 207-404-1100 or visit https://www.seaspraykayaking.com/rent/ Please contact Gail Fensom, REGISTRAR to sign up: gailrond@comcast.net.
outdoors.org

Seneca Rocks - Trad Climbing

Registration is required for this activity. Let's (TRAD) climb Seneca Rocks!! Seneca Rocks is home to the fame Gunsight Route and "billions" of moderate trad routes east of the Mississippi. This is a Bring Your Own Partner (BYOP) and not a guided trip. All participants must have their own rack and solid understand of trad climbing. The plan is to depart NYC Thursday late afternoon and make the 8hr drive to Seneca Shadows campsite. We'll climb all day Friday, Saturday, and half-day Sunday before making our journey back to NYC. As of this posting (7/21), there is still plenty of campsites left at Seneca Shadows. I'm more than happy to share the transportation and camping costs with 2 additional climbers. Additional Details are listed below Date: Thursday, September 9th - Sunday, September 12th Where: Seneca Rocks, WV Climbing Style: Trad Climbing - BYOP (Bring your own partner) Camping: Seneca Shadows Campsite.
outdoors.org

20s/30s Roger Williams Park Walk and Picnic

Registration is required for this activity. Join the Narragansett Young Members on an after work walk through Roger Williams Park around the lake. We will walk between 2.5 and 3 miles before finding a spot for a picnic dinner in the park. We will not always keep to the road, so participants should expect to walk through potentially uneven terrain. Participants should bring: Packed Dinner Bugspray Headlamp or flashlight A blanket to sit on Limited to 7 hikers. We will park on Pine Hill Ave and meet near the Temple to Music.
goworldtravel.com

Explore Share: Rock Climbing in Barcelona

The iconic city of stunning beauty and rich culture, Barcelona, is your new alpine adventure destination on the Explore Share: Rock Climbing in Barcelona Day Trip. Did you know that Barcelona is just a small distance from some of the most desirable and exciting climbing locations worldwide? No matter what style of climbing you are looking to enjoy, there are spots perfect for you.
New Hampshire State
outdoors.org

Morgan Percival Loop AMC NH 100th anniversary hike

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Come join us to help celebrate AMC`s 100th anniversary and enjoy a great day on one of the most scenic hikes in New Hampshire`s lakes region. Both peaks afford great views and this route has a long history of use by hikers which makes it an ideal outing to commemorate this event. The route is 5.2 miles with 1575 ft of elevation gain and is rated moderately strenuous, so participants should have prior hiking experience and a good fitness level.
outdoors.org

Carter Dome 4832' and Mt Hight 4675'

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Join us for an amazing and challenging 10.2 mile loop hike to one of the most spectacular views in NH. Beginning at the Nineteen Brook Trailhead, we ascend for 1.9 miles until bearing right at the intersection of the Carter Moriah Trail where another 1.4 miles will bring us to the summit of Carter Dome. Descending off the Dome for .8 miles we will ascend to the summit of Hight and hope for clear skies that will allow us 360* views of the Presidentials, Baldfaces, Carters, Moats and Ossipees. We will descend Hight to the Zeta Pass and take a left onto the Carter Dome Trail for 1.9 miles reconnecting with the Nineteen Mile Brook trail which will lead us back to the trailhead. Our pace is 1.5 mile/hour. We start, hike and end together. It is considered a moderate hike due to its length and elevation gain of approximately 3800 feet Recent 4K experience is required.
outdoors.org

Backpack/Climb 7 NEW HAMPSHIRE 4KS IN 2 DAYS!

Munroe's Family Restaurant Twin Mountains NH (see Meetup),. Registration is required for this activity. Backpack/Climb 7 New Hampshire 4Ks Planned to help people looking to complete the NH 4Ks. this is a very efficient way to climb 7 4ks :Galehead, South Twins, North Twin, W Bond, Mount Bond, Bond Cliff and Zealand.in two - under 12 mile days with very little extra climbing. . REGISTER NOW opens CT AMC MEETUP for you to RSVP for the Waitlist. ( First time create a Meetup profile with your picture + allow messaging) If accepted you are emailed + moved to "Going" Only Meetup has all the details and updates You must have hiked with me frequently in CT to be accepted. Will cancel by Wednesday 5 PM if heavy rain is forecasted AMC Rating: "Vigorous-Strenuous" for advanced hikers 12+ miles fast paced with few stops. You must stay with the group without holding us back. Take pictures for AMC photo contest. . Required Equipment: H2O/snacks, phone, printed map, headlamp, coat warm enough for overnight temps, dry base layer, rain gear, hiking poleS and this list: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials You should know what to bring backpacking Cost.
outdoors.org

Beginner's Hike and Intro to Hiking- Penwood State Park, Simsbury/Bloomfield

Penwood State Park 500 Simsbury Road (Rt 185) Bloomfield CT,. Registration is required for this activity. Beginner's Hike and Intro to Hiking Sunday September 19 2021 Penwood State Park 500 Simsbury Road (Rt 185) Bloomfield CT 9AM - 2PM Moderate 7.4 Miles The moderate hike will be set up for beginners and those wishing to learn more about hiking. The pace will be slow and gentle to ensure all participants have a pleasant experience. About the trail: The blue trail in Penwood State Park is classic Connecticut hiking. It features mixed hardwood trees, pines, home to many animals and birds, and slight ups and downs along a rocky but well established trail. Our group will start in the parking lot of the park at 9AM and proceed north on Blue Blazed / Metacomet Trail for approximately 3.2 miles to our half way point at the entrance to Wilcox Park. There we can enjoy a snack and discuss what the first part of the trail was like. Our return route is the much more flat and level Orange and Yellow trails which will give a nice views of Simsbury and western Connecticut horizon as we return to our cars. Understanding this is set up especially for beginners and you may not know what to wear, I suggest sturdy hiking boots (if you have them) or an athletic shoe will good traction / treads. Wear comfortable cloths avoiding cotton if at all possible and wool socks if you have them. A hat with a visor is good idea too! I recommend a small light backpack with 2 liters of water, snacks, bug repellent, and any other personal needs that you can carry for 7 miles. No pets please on this hike. Along the hike we will take frequent stops for water/ snacks as needed and time for learning about: •Choosing a route and reading blazes •The 10 essentials for hiking •Gear selection •Trail Etiquette •Food and water •Personal health and safety •Map / compass /GPS apps •Hiking in all seasons.
outdoors.org

20s and 30s Weekend Local Hike Blue Hills Moderate

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike about 4 hours. Bring a backpack with water, snacks, lunch. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member to join. Hope to see you there!
outdoors.org

Hike from Mt. Tom Upper Pavilion to Eyrie House after Raptor Release

Mt. Tom Reservation Upper Pavilion/Playground area,. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. From the pavilion/playground area will take the New England Trail north over Goat Peak and then on to the Eyrie House ruins. These ruins were the site of a historic mountain-top resort that opened in 1861 and burned down in 1901, never to be rebuilt. The total round-trip is about 3 miles with about 1,200 feet of total vertical ascent mixed with downhill intervals. There are several points with great views of the Oxbow and surrounding countryside. Please have proper footwear (sturdy closed-toed shoes). Bring water and snacks. Don't forget sun and tick protection. And bring hiking poles if you use them. We will gather near the pavilion. I will be wearing a bright red shirt and will have a sign that says "AMC Hike." Send me an email to get my cell phone number, and to give me your contact information for any potential updates.
tripsavvy.com

The 15 Best Places in the U.S. to Go Rock Climbing

From horizontal crack climbs on the East Coast to the multi-pitch granite spires of Central California, the U.S. has some of the best rock climbing in the world. Different types of climbs, rocks, ratings, and surrounding landscapes can all be found here, whether you want to climb in the limestone cliffs of Wyoming or deep solo above Texas’ lakes. Give yourself time to adjust to the.
outdoors.org

Women Unwind at the Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center

The Stephen & Betsy Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center,. Registration is required for this activity. Come join Julia and Marina for an end of the summer weekend at the beautiful Harriman Outdoor Center. Breakneck Pond will be our inspiration as we come together to unwind. Activities will include morning yoga with Sandy, forest bathing and kayaking/canoeing. There will also be plenty of opportunities to explore the magnificent campground on your own. Saturday we will enjoy a happy hour which will include an art project to spark our creativity and remind us to connect to our inner child. We will end Saturday evening around a fire circle where we will soak up the stars and share our dreams for the future and let go of the past. The price for the weekend includes accommodations, all activities, breakfast Saturday and Sunday, and Saturday dinner. Trail lunches and Friday dinner are available to purchase separately. Bring your own happy hour beverages and snacks to share. We welcome all women, no judgments, expectations or experience needed. We hope to see you there! Cabin and Camping spaces are available. We have reserved the Storm King cabin for our group which includes four shared bedroom and a large common room. If you wish to camp, we have space available in the Beaver Brook shelters. A central bathhouse with hot showers and flush toilets is available for cabin and camp usage. The event is sponsored by the NY-NoJ Chapter's Harriman Program Committee Volunteer Leaders. Canoe, kayaks and yoga equipment is available for free courtesy of the New York-North Jersey Chapter. Registration Registration is mandatory. This program sells out, so register early! Registered guests will receive an Information Sheet with their Confirmation email. Cost Camping: $135 Members / $175 Non-members Cabin: $185 Members / $225 Non-Members After Friday, Sept. 3, all rates increase by $20. Rate includes 2 nights accommodation (Fri & Sat), Saturday dinner, Saturday and Sunday breakfast, and program leadership provided by volunteer leaders. Friday dinner may be purchased separately before you check out in Eventbrite. Meals purchased upon arrival may be subject to a 20% surcharge. Cancellation Policy Reservations cancelled more than 14 days in advance receive a full refund minus a $25 processing fee. Reservations cancelled 14 days or less in advance are not refundable. If the AMC must cancel a program, registrants will be notified and all fees will be refunded. Normal weather will not cancel this event.
outdoors.org

Author Talk: Ken MacGray and the 52 With A View

Registration is required for this activity. Join author Ken MacGray on Zoom for a discussion of the increasingly-popular 52 With A View hiking list, created to be a complement to the New Hampshire 4,000 Footers. We will explore the origin of the list and how it was created by the Over The Hill Hikers from Sandwich, NH, the appeal of the hikes on the list to both experienced and beginner hikers alike, and a new comprehensive guidebook which contains everything you need to explore these peaks. Ken MacGray is a freelance writer and guidebook author. He's written New Hampshire's 52 With A View - A Hiker's Guide (2nd Edition), AMC's Southern New Hampshire Trail Guide (5th Edition), and is currently working on the 31st Edition of the White Mountain Guide, also for AMC. He lives in southern New Hampshire and can usually be found wandering throughout the state's forests.
San Juan Record

Whitehorse, Monument Valley cross country at Loyds Lake Classic

Friday, September 3 was a busy day for Whitehorse and Monument Valley middle and high school runners. Whitehorse’s Martin Keiarri literally ran away with the middle school girls race, finishing almost 30 seconds ahead of the second-place competitor on the 1.5-mile course. In the boys middle school race, Josiah Gipe...
outdoors.org

Evening Top Rope Rock Climbing

Registration is required for this activity. Contact leader for location (Email link below). Top rope climbing starts about 5pm; until dusk. Climbers are asked to bring their own Top Rope set-up and set up with our clubs best practice procedures. If unfamiliar with our set ups, contact the leaders for that day. All participants must bring their own harness, helmet, shoes, belay device and carabiners (helmets required). Participation, equipment, and top rope set-ups subject to review and approval by leaders. First-time climbers with CT-AMC need to contact leader. Notification of cancellation due to weather will be posted on the CT AMC Climbing/Mountaineering Facebook group.
carthage.edu

Rock climbing wall is open: View facility hours

The Snap-on ACE Climbing Wall is now open to the campus community for use. If you are new to rock climbing walls, instruction is available during the gym open hours listed below. Returning or experienced climbers are expected to take the belay/knot test to be recertified for the 2021-22 academic year. Shoes, harnesses, and other hardware is available at the wall.
GeekyGadgets

Rock climbing creative grip training system hits Kickstarter

Rock climbers looking for an easy way to improve their grip while away from the rockface may be interested in a new creative grip training system called the Set Board. Designed to provide a powerful and creative group training system for rock climbers the system is now available via Kickstarter and allows you to level up your home training with most grip systems already on the market. Featuring flat edges, sloped edges, compound slopes, compound pinches side pulls and gastons the Set Board allows you to experiment with different group positions depending on your needs. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $189 or £140 (depending on current exchange rates).
rmpbs.org

Hundreds gather at Red Rocks for 9/11 memorial stair climb

MORRISON, Colo. — For the past 13 years, hundreds of Coloradans have gathered at the famed Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre to pay tribute to the first responders and the lives lost in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. This year, two decades after that tragic day in which...
outdoors.org

Valley Forge Hike Hills and Trails (5-6 miles)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
