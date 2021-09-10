Rock Climbing Cathedral and Whitehorse Ledges NH

The Stephen & Betsy Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center,. Registration is required for this activity. Come join Julia and Marina for an end of the summer weekend at the beautiful Harriman Outdoor Center. Breakneck Pond will be our inspiration as we come together to unwind. Activities will include morning yoga with Sandy, forest bathing and kayaking/canoeing. There will also be plenty of opportunities to explore the magnificent campground on your own. Saturday we will enjoy a happy hour which will include an art project to spark our creativity and remind us to connect to our inner child. We will end Saturday evening around a fire circle where we will soak up the stars and share our dreams for the future and let go of the past. The price for the weekend includes accommodations, all activities, breakfast Saturday and Sunday, and Saturday dinner. Trail lunches and Friday dinner are available to purchase separately. Bring your own happy hour beverages and snacks to share. We welcome all women, no judgments, expectations or experience needed. We hope to see you there! Cabin and Camping spaces are available. We have reserved the Storm King cabin for our group which includes four shared bedroom and a large common room. If you wish to camp, we have space available in the Beaver Brook shelters. A central bathhouse with hot showers and flush toilets is available for cabin and camp usage. The event is sponsored by the NY-NoJ Chapter's Harriman Program Committee Volunteer Leaders. Canoe, kayaks and yoga equipment is available for free courtesy of the New York-North Jersey Chapter. Registration Registration is mandatory. This program sells out, so register early! Registered guests will receive an Information Sheet with their Confirmation email. Cost Camping: $135 Members / $175 Non-members Cabin: $185 Members / $225 Non-Members After Friday, Sept. 3, all rates increase by $20. Rate includes 2 nights accommodation (Fri & Sat), Saturday dinner, Saturday and Sunday breakfast, and program leadership provided by volunteer leaders. Friday dinner may be purchased separately before you check out in Eventbrite. Meals purchased upon arrival may be subject to a 20% surcharge. Cancellation Policy Reservations cancelled more than 14 days in advance receive a full refund minus a $25 processing fee. Reservations cancelled 14 days or less in advance are not refundable. If the AMC must cancel a program, registrants will be notified and all fees will be refunded. Normal weather will not cancel this event.

