SB-8, Texas’s latest addition to a long line of restrictions on safe abortion, introduced some of the harshest restrictions on reproductive rights in the country currently. Not only are abortions after the first six weeks of pregnancy barred even in cases of rape or incest, the judicial perogative falls in the hands of vigilante citizens, who now have the ability to sue those who break the restrictions for up to $10,000. The law targets the most vulnerable members of society, including pregnant teens, and gives anti-abortion advocates the power to seek out their own justice for profit.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO