CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Psychonauts 2: Psychoseismometer Locations Guide

By Shaun Quaintance
lordsofgaming.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the multiple side missions in Double Fine’s 3D platformer Psychonauts 2 is the ‘Vent all the Psychoseismometers for Gisu’ mission. This side quest tasks Raz with finding three Psychoseismometer scattered throughout the hub areas. If collectathon mission structures are not your cup of tea then you are in luck! We have whipped our magnifying glasses out and scoured the lands to bring you this Psychonauts 2 Psychoseismometer guide! Be sure to also check out our other Psychonauts 2 guides for more side mission help.

lordsofgaming.net

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Illini

‘Psychonauts’ gets jiggy with it

It’s a rarity to enter a game with mild expectations based solely on word of mouth and leave genuinely astounded at the quality on display, more so when after 15 years. “Psychonauts” is a 3D platformer game developed by Double Fine Productions, the studio headed by Lucasarts icon Tim Schafer, the vision behind point-and-click classics for PC like “Day of the Tentacle” and “Full Throttle.” It was first released in 2005, but in classic cult classic fashion, bombed horribly and nearly killed the studio. But again in cult classic fashion, Microsoft bought the studio and rights, producing a new sequel more than a decade later.
VIDEO GAMES
The Northern Light

Hitbox Review: Psychonauts 2 - All I can think about

Platform: Xbox Series S [Played], Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC. The original “Psychonauts” was released in Apr. 2005, to critical acclaim and financial ruin. It was the first game developed by Double Fine, and it was directed by Tim Schaefer, the company’s founder, president and CEO. The original game has gained a massive cult following, with its fans championing it as one of the greatest games of all time. I played it earlier this year, and while it is painfully dated in many places, it’s a really great game.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Psychonauts 2: Scavenger hunt side-quest guide

Raz is back in action for Psychonauts 2, and this sequel is just as full of creative and intriguing characters, locations, and activities as the first game. While the main story will focus on entering different characters’ minds, there is also a brand-new overworld to explore. This hub is packed with just as much side content as it is creativity, which is to say a lot. You’re by no means required to deviate from the main path, but you’ll miss out out on some great extras and unlockables if you don’t.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Magic Essence Locations Guide

The Storyteller needs you to locate some Magic Essence which will be used in restoring the broken gold buckle in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. These can be a bit tricky to find, so in this guide, we will tell you about the locations of all six Magic Essence vials in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychonauts 2#Map#Double Fine#Motherlobe#Psychoisolation Chamber#The Abandoned Mine#Psi Blast
Digital Trends

How long does it take to beat Psychonauts 2?

Psychonauts 2 sees you once again stepping into the shoes of Razputin Aquato. Promoted from Camper to Intern, he’s got a bunch of new powers at his disposal and a variety of new locations to explore. Throughout your journey, you’ll be jumping into the brains of iconic characters as you unravel a mystery that’s once again threatening the world.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Psychonauts 2 is a masterclass in level design

After having mixed feelings about the original Psychonauts, I spent my weekend playing the sequel and I am hopelessly in love. Double Fine's follow-up fixes virtually all the problems I had with the first game, the pacing, the awkward puzzling, the random, punishing difficulty spikes, while also heightening everything that was great about the original. The wonderful writing. The charming characters. The empathetic representations of mental wellbeing.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Psychonauts 2 Cruller's Correspondence Collectibles Guide

Helping Ford Cruller deal with his psychological problems in Psychonauts 2 isn't easy--mostly because his psyche is split into three parts, and you have to track down all of them. Once you gain access to Ford's mind in the mail room, you'll see a Postmaster General side of him that has you riding on letters and fighting to get Ford's baggage sorted correctly.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Destiny 2 Moon Ascendant Anchor Locations Guide

In Destiny 2 Season of the Lost update, a number of Ascendant Anchor locations have been added to the Moon for players to find. On the Moon, there are a total of 12 Ascendant Anchors to be found, spread around different locations. In this guide, we will list down the Ascendant Anchor locations for you.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
hardcoregamer.com

Tales of Arise Guide: Owl Locations

The long-awaited revamp of the Tales series is finally upon us, and to great success. While it has it issues, it has some of the best action RPG elements in any JRPG, and improved dungeons and environmental designs. But while we can go on about how good the game is, we’ve put together a guide to help you with some of the side content that will span across the entirety of the campaign.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Genshin Impact Narukami Island Trial Locations Guide

The introduction of the Inazuma region has unveiled new areas to explore in Genshin Impact. Exploration is one of the many offerings that this game has and doing some adventuring rewards players with treasures, uncovering dungeons, and challenging interesting trials. This is a complete Genshin Impact guide that reveals all of the time trials that can be found in the Narukami Islands.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Destiny 2: Week 2 Atlas Skew Locations Guide; Ager’s Scepter Quest

The hunt for Atlas Skews continues in Destiny 2 as of week two of Season of the Lost. Last week we hunted them down in the Mists, and this week we’ll be searching in the Strand. It looks like we’ll be needing to do this four times over the course of four weeks in order to progress the Ager’s Scepter trade rifle exotic quest. If you’re here, you’re probably looking to get the Atlas Skews for week 2 in Destiny 2. Here’s where they all are.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy