Make your plans for Homecoming and Family Weekend 2021!

Alumni, parents, and students are invited to join Eastern Mennonite University’s celebration of Homecoming and Family Weekend Oct. 15-17, 2021. “Homecoming is one of our favorite times of the year, when alumni return to campus to reunite with friends and family and professors, share memories and make new ones,” said Jennifer North Bauman, director of alumni and parent relations. “After last year’s virtual programming, we are resuming our in-person activities with health protocols in place, while continuing the livestreamed programming that allowed so many to join in last year. We’re hopeful this hybrid format encourages participation in ways that are comfortable to all in our Royals community.”