Fall enrollment is down at the three state universities The University of Northern Iowa has been trying to get its numbers back up for several years. Vice President for enrollment, Kristin Woods, says they do have more new students coming in. “Our new freshman class for fall 2021 is 1,554 students. And that is an increase over last year by about five percent,” she says. “Overall, our enrollment is 9,231, and that is down about 291 students from last year.”

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO