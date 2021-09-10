How to watch Memphis' second game of the season against Arkansas State

Following a 42-17 victory over Nicholls, Memphis will hit the road for its first away game of the season against Arkansas State on Saturday. Butch Jones entered his first season as the Red Wolves head coach after being an assistant to the head coach at Alabama, and he earned his first win on Saturday with a 40-21 victory over Central Arkansas. Although Arkansas State won by 19 points, they trailed 7-6 at the half before scoring 34 points in the final two quarters.