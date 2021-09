The Cambridge-Isanti football team dug itself a hole early in its season-opening contest against Elk River on Friday, Sept. 3. The Bluejackets mishandled the opening kickoff and were forced to start their first drive on their own 3. Playing in the shadow of their own goalpost, C-I was forced to punt, and a short punt gave the Elks the ball on their 30, and they scored just a few plays later.