CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Saudi Arabia, 20 years after 9/11: 'A country in the making'

By AYA BATRAWY - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 8 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — All but four of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were Saudi citizens and the Saudi kingdom was the birthplace of Osama bin Laden, the head of al-Qaida and mastermind of the attack. But that was 20 years ago. While still politically repressive, Saudi Arabia is lurching away from the ultraconservative religious ideology that helped spawn generations of mujahideen. The cloud of social restrictions that loomed over generations of Saudis is quickly dissipating and the country is undergoing visible change. Still, for countless numbers of people in the United States and beyond, Saudi Arabia will forever be associated with 9/11.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

Finally! FBI releases first 9/11 documents on Saudi Arabia

At last 9/11 families have taken a dramatic step toward justice. A 16-page FBI document declassified Saturday night is a major win for families who lost loved ones in the attacks as they push to uncover alleged Saudi links to the 9/11 hijackers. Key is that more documents are to...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Saudi Arabia Issues Statement of Innocence – and Indignation – in Advance of 9/11 Documents Release

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday issued a preemptive statement of innocence in advance of the expected release this week of previously declassified documents related to the U.S. government's investigation in the Sept. 11 attacks and expressed indignation that accusations persist of its connection to the hijackers. [. EXPLAINER:. What is ISIS-K?...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osama Bin Laden
The Intercept

9/11 and the Saudi Connection

None of the issues still lingering 20 years after the 9/11 attacks have been as persistent — or as emotionally wrenching for the families of the victims — as the question of whether Saudi Arabia provided funding and other assistance for the worst terrorist attack in American history. Of the...
MIDDLE EAST
washingtonnewsday.com

Saudi Arabia is attempting to soften its image two decades after 9/11.

Two decades after Saudi Arabian Islamists planned and carried out the September 11 attacks, the desert kingdom is attempting to modernize its ultra-conservative image through reform. Under crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman, women now drive and cinemas have reopened in the “new” Saudi Arabia, among many...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudis#9 11#United Arab Emirates#Ap#Al Qaida#Mujahideen
Vanity Fair

Twenty Years After 9/11, a Cloud of Pessimism Hangs Over the Country

Weeks after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 claimed thousands of American lives, the mayor of New York took the podium before the General Assembly of the United Nations and called for unity: The United States must redouble its commitment to democratic values, he said, and “transcend all forms of prejudice” in combating terror. “This massive attack,” he said, “was intended to break our spirit. It has not done that. It’s made us stronger, more determined, and more resolved.”
U.S. POLITICS
upenn.edu

Two decades after 9/11, a conversation with a former ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Joseph Westphal was only a few weeks removed from exiting his role as acting secretary of the Army in the Bush Administration when he received a phone call. “It was kind of a strange call,” he remembers. “I got a call from the Pentagon, from the Center for Emergency Operations. An Army sergeant was on the call and said, ‘Mr. Secretary,’ and I said, ‘Well, I’m not the secretary anymore,’ and he said, ‘Yessir, I know.’”
MILITARY
Sand Hills Express

Poll: Twenty years after 9/11, most see a country forever changed

Most Americans believe the country was forever changed on 9/11, and most say they still remember that day well. Many of them report being personally affected, too, including so many who still express sadness, and even disbelief about the events, 20 years on. Thinking about 9/11 continues to be emotional...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
washingtonnewsday.com

A newly released FBI memo suggests that Saudi Arabia was involved with the 9/11 hijackers.

A newly released FBI memo suggests that Saudi Arabia was involved with the 9/11 hijackers. The Biden administration declassified an FBI memo Saturday that fortified suspicions of official Saudi involvement with the hijackers in the September 11, 2001 attacks, but it fell well short of proof that victims’ families suing Saudi Arabia had hoped for.
POLITICS
Florida Bulldog

Saudi Arabia: FBI closed 9/11 probes without charges, no reason to believe it will reveal powerful new evidence

The U.S. government’s recent reset of its position to consider declassifying many FBI secrets about 9/11 is being strongly resisted in court by Saudi Arabia. Lawyers for thousands of 9/11 family members who are suing Saudi Arabia in federal court in New York, citing the “extraordinary circumstances” arising from the government’s about-face, asked the court late last month for an extension of a Sept. 15 deadline to submit reports from experts who have reviewed the evidence.
MIDDLE EAST
UPI News

Iran blasts 'unilateralism' as it joins group headed by China, Russia

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Iran became a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Friday as its new President Ebrahim Raisi blasted the United States and "unilateralism." Iran, which has faced heavy sanctions by the United States under former President Donald Trump, which have mostly been kept in place by President Joe Biden, accepted membership in the group, that includes China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.
FOREIGN POLICY
Shropshire Star

Johnson blasted for joking Patel is making UK ‘the Saudi Arabia of penal policy’

Opposition politicians said that the Prime Minister had reached a ‘new low’. Boris Johnson has been criticised for making a “disgusting” joke that the UK could become the “the Saudi Arabia of penal policy” under Home Secretary Priti Patel. Opposition politicians said that the Prime Minister had reached a “new...
U.K.
AFP

World leaders descend on New York despite pandemic

Some 100 world leaders descend on New York next week in a partial return of the annual UN extravaganza despite Covid concerns, with progress sought on pressing global problems -- starting with the pandemic. The far-right leader said he plans to come to New York even though he is not vaccinated against Covid-19, defying New York city authorities who want everyone to present proof of vaccination.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy