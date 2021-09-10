CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Memoir by Philip Roth biographer to be reissued next week

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A memoir by Philip Roth biographer Blake Bailey will be reissued this fall after publisher W.W. Norton and Company dropped it amid multiple allegations against Bailey of sexual assault and abuse. Skyhorse Publishing announced Friday that Bailey’s “The Splendid Things We Planned,” first published in 2014, will come out an e-book next week. Skyhorse is already the publisher of Bailey’s “Philip Roth,” which Norton also dropped earlier this year soon after its release. Bailey, whose other works include acclaimed biographies of John Cheever and Richard Yates, has been accused by three women of sexual assault. He has denied the allegations.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Sarah Jessica Parker's New York home is practically an art gallery

Sarah Jessica Parker filmed inside her beautiful New York home as part of an exciting project – she has created a delicious new wine which is set to be released this autumn. The Sex and the City actress made a virtual appearance from her artistic kitchen as she chatted to her Invivo X business partners Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron, who dialled in from their winery in New Zealand.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Nader, ‘All My Children’ and ‘Dynasty’ Actor, Dies at 76

Michael Nader, an actor known for All My Children and Dynasty, has died, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed with his representative. He was 76. Nader’s wife Jodi Lister gave the following statement to MFTV: “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted.” She continued, “Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. Michael was working on a book about his life and addiction...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Deadline

Michael Constantine Dies: Emmy Winner And ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ Patriarch Was 94

Michael Constantine, whose long career produced an Emmy award and many memorable turns as a character actor, died Aug. 31 at his home in Reading, PA. He was 94 and died from natural causes, his agent, Julia Buchwald, confirmed. Constantine was best known as the fruit and Windex-obsessed father Gus Portokalos in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, an indie film that rose out of nowhere to become a smash hit. It spawned a sequel and a third version was in the planning stages, this time set in Greece., The original film from 2002 scored more than $360 million worldwide, becoming one of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cheever
Person
Blake Bailey
Person
Philip Roth
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Michael K. Williams’ Nephew Will Accept if ‘Lovecraft Country’ Star Wins (Exclusive)

Michael K. Williams, the revered character actor who was found dead Sept. 6, might well win an Emmy on Sunday night: He is nominated for best supporting actor in a drama series for his work on HBO’s Lovecraft Country, and was widely regarded as the frontrunner even before his untimely death. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that if Williams’ name is called, making him only the seventh posthumous performance winner in the 73-year history of the Emmys, his award will be accepted by his nephew and mentee, Dominic Dupont. Williams has yet to win an Emmy, but he was nominated on four...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

To celebrate ‘Cry Macho,’ we rank the 15 best Clint Eastwood-directed films

For over half a century, Clint Eastwood has been one of the world’s greatest movie stars. Comfortable in both westerns and contemporary roles, his measured growl of a voice has been a key part in creating such iconic characters as The Man With No Name and Dirty Harry. At age 91, he is now releasing his film “Cry Macho” in theaters and on HBO Max. To celebrate this new project, tour our photo gallery below ranking Eastwood’s 15 best movies he has directed himself. SEE‘Cry Macho’ reviews: The first word on Clint Eastwood’s latest Eastwood made his first foray into directing in...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#W W Norton#Company#Skyhorse Publishing
IndieWire

‘The Lost Symbol’ Review: Dan Brown’s Novels Come Together in Bland Peacock Adaptation

It’s been five years since audiences last saw Dan Brown’s character Robert Langdon in the 2016 feature film “Inferno” and it honestly feels like a moment in time that can’t be recreated. It’s hard to describe the events of 2003 to someone who didn’t feverishly rush out to read Brown’s “The Da Vinci Code,” one of the most popular books at the time, equally loved and castigated for its claims about Jesus being married and having children. The eventual adaptation in 2006, starring Tom Hanks, didn’t have as much controversy as the novel, but it did have plenty of its...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS Minnesota

How Did Bob Dylan, Prince Rank On Updated Rolling Stone List Of All-Time Top 500 Songs?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The last time Rolling Stone magazine compiled its list of the top 500 songs of all-time (meaning the last 60 or 70 years, in practice), Minnesota’s own Bob Dylan stood at the top of the heap with his signature song “Like a Rolling Stone.” But in 2021, that stone has decidedly rolled out of the #1 spot, making way for Aretha Franklin’s anthemic “Respect.” Rolling Stone argued it was Franklin’s first number-one hit and the single that established her as the Queen of Soul. Dylan’s song managed to hold onto a spot in the top five, though, surrounded by...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Variety

Netflix Unveils New Italian Originals as Elena Ferrante Series Begins Shoot With Valeria Golino in Cast

Netflix is moving forward with its Elena Ferrante series adaptation, “The Lying Life of Adults,” which will start shooting in Naples in October with Neapolitan helmer Edoardo De Angelis (“Indivisible”) directing and Valeria Golino playing a prominent role. “Lying Life of Adults” leads a slate of Netflix Italian original series projects — several of which are literary adaptations — that were announced in Rome on Thursday by Eleonora “Tinny” Andreatta in her first meeting with the press since joining the streaming giant last year as VP of Italian Original series after a long stint as head of drama at Italian public broadcaster...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

Steve McQueen on Directing Michael K. Williams in ’12 Years A Slave’: ‘He Lifted Everybody’

Steve McQueen, the British filmmaker whose most recent project is documentary series “Uprising” after the anthology series “Small Axe,” talked to Variety about the memories he cherishes of Michael K. Williams, who died on Sept. 6. The actor played Robert in McQueen’s 2013 film “12 Years a Slave,” which won the Academy Award for best picture in 2014. “Oh, my God, Michael,” McQueen said. “I remember we were doing re-shoots, so we were very tired and we’d been shooting for a long time. Michael came on set, and he lifted everybody. Because you’re shooting and tired and things are lagging, but...
MOVIES
Deadline

Matthew Fox & Joanne Froggatt To Headline Peacock Limited Series ‘Last Light’

Lost alum Matthew Fox is set to star alongside Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) in Peacock’s Last Light, a series adaptation based on Alex Scarrow’s bestselling apocalyptic thriller novel. Fox also will executive produce the series from MGM International TV Productions in association with Nordic Entertainment Group’s Viaplay. Production is set to begin soon in Prague with Film United overseeing physical production. The five-episode limited drama series is based on Scarrow’s Last Light, which tells the story of a family fighting to survive in a world that has been suddenly thrown into chaos. Fox will play Andy Neilson, an ex-pat living in London...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Was Bob Dylan Good in the Eighties? A New Edition of ‘The Bootleg Series’ Makes Us Think the Answer is ‘Yes’

The Eighties are widely regarded as the low point of Bob Dylan’s entire career, a time when he struggled to find relevance in the MTV era and released a series of tacky, rudderless albums that were savaged by fans and critics. Even Dylan himself refuses to defend his output from the time. “[I was] pretty whitewashed and wasted out professionally,” he recalled in his 2004 memoir Chronicles: Volume One. “I’m in the bottomless pit of cultural oblivion. You name it. I can’t shake it.”  But the newest chapter of the bootleg series, Springtime In New York (1980-1985), forces us to reevaluate...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Stephen Sondheim Writing New Musical ‘Square One’, Reveals Plans To Stephen Colbert

Stephen Sondheim is at work on a new musical that he hopes to stage next season, the legendary Broadway composer told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show last night. Few details were given – including whether the show is intended for Broadway or Off Broadway – but Sondheim did say the musical is being written with playwright David Ives and is titled Square One. (In a Today show appearance this week, Nathan Lane mentioned that he and Bernadette Peters had recently participated in a reading of the musical, though he stopped short of confirming that he’d be involved in future productions...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy