T.J. Watt embracing expectations after landing massive deal

T. J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers, National Football League Defensive Player of the Year Award. It’s what almost every Pittsburgh Steelers fan has been waiting for for weeks. Sure, Steelers’ Nation was excited to see the team get back on the field for the Hall of Fame Game followed by the other three preseason games. But throughout the entire summer, what many have been waiting for is to get the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year finalist T.J. Watt locked in with a long-term contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO