Athens, TX

Volleyball: Brook Hill sweeps Athens

Tyler Morning Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS — The Bullard Brook Hill Lady Guard scored a 3-0 win over the Athens Lady Hornets on Thursday in a volleyball match. The Lady Guard won 25-8, 25-21, 25-7. Leaders for BH were: Belle Reed (15 kills, 1 ace, 5 digs); Ella Hardee (6 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs); Gracie Dawson (5 kills, 6 aces, 2 digs, serving 14 balls in a row during last set); Bethany Lavender (5 kills); Sarah Sims (3 kills, 6 aces, 2 digs); Bethany Durett (2 aces, 7 digs); and Molle McCurley (2 kills, 4 digs, 25 assists).

