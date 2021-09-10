CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

TSA Doubling Fines for Air Travelers Who Refuse to Wear a Mask

By Johnny Thrash
News/Talk 1470 KYYW
News/Talk 1470 KYYW
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is cracking down on air travelers who refuse to wear a mask. By now you’ve probably seen a ton of videos of passengers being thrown off of planes for refusing to wear a mask. Now those who refuse to comply will take a hefty hit to their bank account.

1470kyyw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
TRAVEL
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
travelawaits.com

Flight Attendants Reveal 13 Things You Should Always Pack In Your Carry-On

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If you’ve flown recently and everything went smoothly from gate to gate, consider yourself lucky. Delayed and canceled flights seem to be more of the norm than the exception and challenges all airlines are experiencing. It’s draining for travelers, and especially the crews, so a passionate group of flight attendants with decades of experience shared their advice on what everyone should bring with them to the airport the next time you fly.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Railroads#Cbs News
TravelPulse

Should Unvaccinated Travelers Be Allowed To Fly?

Many cruise lines and tour operators require proof of full vaccination in order to travel. Could this happen with air travel, too?. The spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant has changed plenty of vacation plans already and poses a concern for both the nation and the wider world. Just recently,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Airline in the U.S., According to Data

Even if everything goes right, air travel is usually a challenge. It takes a lot of time and money to just book a ticket, pack up your essentials, and get to and from the airport—and that's before you even arrive at your destination. But once you throw in the added stress of COVID-19 on top of the many uncertain factors that come with flying in general, there are plenty of potential problems that could arise, which is why booking with an airline you trust is key. To help steer you in the right direction, or away from the wrong one, Best Life determined the most unreliable airline in the U.S., based on a new passenger-based study from J.D. Power.
LIFESTYLE
johnnyjet.com

TSA Doubles Mask Fines. Will They Work? And What Caused All Of This Violent Behavior?

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Yesterday, I was asked to go on our local news here in L.A. to talk about the new mask fines. If you recall, back on February 2, the Biden Administration instituted a federal mask mandate. It was supposed to end on September 13 but they’ve extended it until January 18, 2022 and it will probably be extended at least another few months after that. It all depends on COVID-19 cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

Airline Passengers Could Face a $3,000 Fine for Refusing to Wear a Mask

As part of new measures to fight the Delta variant of COVID-19, the TSA will double the fines charged against passengers who refuse to wear face coverings on airplanes. The Transportation Security Administration announced on Thursday that passengers who violate the federal mask mandate can be charged up to $3000. This rule will be enforced not only on all commercial airlines but at airports or on certain forms of public transportation like passenger rail or intercity buses. For first-time offenders, the penalties could cost anywhere from $500-$1000. For second-time offenders, refusing to wear a mask could cost anywhere from $1000-$3000.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Air Travel
TravelPulse

TSA Doubling Fines Against Mask Mandate Violators

The United States Department of Homeland Security announced it would increase the range of civil penalties imposed on individuals who violate the federal mask mandate. According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the federal mask mandate will remain in effect until January 18, 2022, and impacts travelers at airports, on commercial aircraft, passenger railroads, intercity bus services and other modes of public transportation.
U.S. POLITICS
fox5sandiego.com

Travelers in San Diego react to increase in TSA fines for mask rule violators

SAN DIEGO – Travelers in violation of the federal government’s mask mandate by air, bus and train now can expect even steeper fines for not complying. Starting Friday, a new range of penalties are in effect for those violating the mask mandate, as outlined Thursday by President Biden as part of a COVID-19 action plan. First-time offenders could be fined $500 to $1,000 with second-time offenders facing fines of up to $3,000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
federalnewsnetwork.com

TSA increasing fines for those who violate federal mask mandate in airports

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari. The Transportation Security Administration is increasing fines for individuals who don’t follow a federal mask mandate at airports...
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

This Major International Airline Has Just Rejected a Vaccine Mandate For its Pilots and Cabin Crew

A major international airline says it won’t force its pilots, cabin crew or any other frontline worker to have the COVID-19 vaccine even as more countries make vaccination a requirement of entry for aircrew. Delta Air Lines joint venture partner KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said on Monday that having the shot would remain a “personal choice” and that it wouldn’t interfere with that choice.
INDUSTRY
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Abilene, TX
111
Followers
590
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1470kyyw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy