Enthusiastic Area Residents Receive Downtown Alton History District Update

ALTON - The Hayner Public Library is a welcome place to everyone in the community, however, in recent days, there have been some disturbances that prompted them to contact the police. On Thursday, Library Director Bernadette Duvernoy had to contact Alton Police after a disturbance in a parking lot. She said most of the homeless population near the library are harmless when they come in and read and use the restroom, however, there has been a handful recently who have been disrespectful. The Continue Reading

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO