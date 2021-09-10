CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enthusiastic Area Residents Receive Downtown Alton History District Update

SEE VIDEO: ALTON - Community members received an information-packed Downtown Alton Historic District update this week at Old Bakery Beer. Above is a full video of the meeting and below is a synopsis of the event. Also shown are photographs and a map of parts of the new proposed district with hopes of a listing on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the nation's historic places worthy of preservation. A thorough Continue Reading

Illinois American Water Announces Alton Sanitary Sewer Work Plans For Next Week

Illinois American Water’s work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers continues. Below is information about the upcoming week’s road closures – Sept. 20, 2021. Piasa Valley Area: Market Street will continue to be closed north of Broadway Avenue. Brick restoration work has begun but will take several weeks. The intersection of 3rd Street and Market is closed, with restoration work anticipated to be completed soon. Southbound Market Street, Continue Reading
Hawthorne Animal Hospital To Celebrate 65 Years Of Serving The Metro East With An Anniversary Open House

GLEN CARBON – For the past six decades, generations of Madison County families have trusted Hawthorne Animal Hospital to take exceptional care of their pets. On Sunday, September 26, 2021, Hawthorne will celebrate its 65 th anniversary and the loyal patients who helped them achieve this incredible milestone with a public Open House from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Doghouse, 24 Kettle Drive in Glen Carbon. Dr. Merrill Ottwein opened Hawthorne in 1956, treating both pets at his Edwardsville Continue Reading
Chamber Spearheading Sixth Annual Restaurant Week Initiative For Edwardsville/glen Carbon

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce is again spearheading the community’s award-winning restaurant week dining campaign, SAVOR 2021©, to be held from Friday, October 1 through Sunday, October 10. Several locally-owned restaurants including foodie favorites like 1818 Chophouse, Bella Milano, Cleveland Heath, and Peel Wood Fired Pizza are busy crafting their restaurant week specials. This year’s initiative will also feature brand new destinations like Continue Reading
Lane Restrictions Planned On Illinois 111/3 (Homer Adams Parkway) Sunday Night, September 19, 2021

ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 111/3 (Homer Adams Parkway) between Alby St. and IL 140 on Sunday night, September 19, 2021, weather permitting. The restrictions for this stage of work will take place between 6:00 pm and 6:00 am during weekdays and one lane will remain open in each direction at all times. This stage of construction is needed to continue to do pavement repairs and place a new lift of asphalt Continue Reading
Charter Announces $30 Million Spectrum Community Assist Initiative To Revitalize Local Community Centers And Invest In Job Training Programs

ST. LOUIS – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the launch of Spectrum Community Assist, a $30 million, a five-year philanthropic initiative to revitalize community centers in rural and urban areas, and invest in job training programs in underserved communities across the company’s 41-state footprint. By 2025, Charter will improve 100 centers across the country, impacting an estimated 50,000 local residents, including through financial support for job skills training programs, Continue Reading
Downtown Library Contacts Police After Some Disturbances With Homeless, Proactive Approach Being Taken

ALTON - The Hayner Public Library is a welcome place to everyone in the community, however, in recent days, there have been some disturbances that prompted them to contact the police. On Thursday, Library Director Bernadette Duvernoy had to contact Alton Police after a disturbance in a parking lot. She said most of the homeless population near the library are harmless when they come in and read and use the restroom, however, there has been a handful recently who have been disrespectful. The Continue Reading
Madison County Offering Resource Kits for World Clean Up Day on Saturday

EDWARDSVILLE — Communities around the globe are coming together to make a difference in keeping their neighborhoods and outdoor spaces clean and more enjoyable. “National Cleanup Day is Saturday,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “We hope people will get outside and pick up trash and debris, even if it’s just in their neighborhood.” September is National Cleanup Month and its held in conjunction with National Cleanup Day, which more than 180 countries take part Continue Reading
Jobs Fair To Be Held In Madison County Next Week

COLLINSVILLE — The 31 st annual Jobs Plus Regional Job Fair is set to take place next week. The free event, sponsored by Madison and St. Clair Counties, will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Madison County Director of Employment and Training Tony Fuhrmann said there are plenty of jobs in the area and local businesses are looking to hire. “I would encourage anyone who’s looking for a job or looking for Continue Reading
Major Road Projects Highlight Year Three of Rebuild Illinois, City Of Alton, Region Benefits

COLLINSVILLE – The City of Alton has been an important recipient of the Illinois Department of Transportation's Rebuild Illinois program this summer and will continue again through next summer. Illinois 111/3 resurfacing and patching from Alby Street to Broadway in Alton began this summer and is anticipated to be completed next summer. Single-lane closures on Illinois Routes 111/3 will be required, the governor's office said this week. Entering Year Three of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Continue Reading
Gateway Arch Turning Off Exterior Lights For Bird Migration Season, Sept. 18-30

ST. LOUIS — The National Park Service has announced it will not illuminate the Gateway Arch at night September 18-30 due to bird migration season. “Every spring and fall, we turn off the upward lighting on the Gateway Arch exterior to avoid the possible disorienting effect on birds that migrate at night,” said Tarona Armstrong, Deputy Superintendent, Gateway Arch National Park. The exterior lights will be turned back on beginning Friday, October 1, and the monument will Continue Reading
EHS Chamber Orchestra Performs At 'A Chautauqua With Teddy Roosevelt And Friends On September 11

EDWARDSVILLE - Members of the EHS chamber orchestra were invited to perform at the Historical Society “A Chautauqua with Teddy Roosevelt and Friends” Saturday, September 11, at the Edwardsville Library outdoor stage. The orchestra students who performed are Kate Denson, Rachel Piazza, Elizabeth Tossey, Ameenah Abdul-Rasheed, Gillen Raisner, Derek Markus, Caidyn Crouch, and Diego Arana. EHS Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard said she was "very proud" of the chamber members for their Continue Reading
City Of St. Louis, Business, Civic And Community Leaders Come Together To Form Downtown Engagement And Public Safety Initiative

ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura announced the formation of a new initiative composed of downtown civic, business, governmental, and community leaders to activate downtown’s cultural potential while improving public safety. The group - the Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative - will engage stakeholders across downtown St. Louis to improve public safety while presenting a positive vision for an activated and engaged cultural destination. “An idle downtown is a troublemaker's Continue Reading
Local Artist Plans Photo Book Of Landmarks From Around The Land Of Goshen

EDWARDSVILLE - Local artist and graphic designer, Steve Hartman, is planning a new book of local photography titled "The Land of Goshen Collection". The book will consist of photos that Hartman has captured in the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon area. Local landmarks such as the Glen Carbon Bridge over Judy Creek, the LeClaire Water Tower, and Eaker’s Barbershop will fill the photo pages. A few short essays by the artist will be included, as well as, every name of the project funders will Continue Reading
DraftKings At Casino Queen Announces October 2021 Listings And Events

ST. LOUIS - DraftKings at Casino Queen is a vibrant casino and hotel nestled along the Mississippi River at 200 S. Front St., located just minutes from Downtown St. Louis with stunning views of The Gateway Arch and St. Louis Skyline. The 38,000-square-foot casino features 980 gaming machines and 29 table games. Accommodations include comfortable guest rooms and a picturesque RV park, plus amenities include event and meeting spaces, a pool, and free parking. A remodel of the DraftKings at Casino Continue Reading
SBDC's Jo Ann DiMaggio May Is Guest Speaker: Meet You at the Roundtable Thursday

EAST ALTON - The first Alternative Office Space (AOS) Meet You at the Roundtable networking event was described by organizers as "a great success." Round two of the free event will take place Thursday, September 16, at the AOS office at East Gate Plaza. This week's key speaker will be Jo Ann DiMaggio May, Director of the Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center (SBDC). Jo Ann will assist business owners with filling out the Back to Business (B2B) Illinois Grant Application. Continue Reading
VFW Post 1308 Ritual Team Needs Additional Members To Carry Out Heartfelt Funeral Rites

ALTON - Recently, Purple Heart recipient Dave Eckhouse and other VFW Post 1308 Ritual Team Honor Guard members were asked to perform their typical military rites for a fellow veteran, this time a Korean War Bronze Star recipient. Because the Ritual Team is low on numbers, many with health issues, the group did not have anyone available to perform the Bronze Star recipient's funeral ceremony. Eckhouse said if anyone was deserving of having an honor guard present, it was the Bronze Star recipient Continue Reading
State Of Illinois Celebrates Latino Businesses During National "Support Latino Business Day"

ROCKFORD – The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today joined business leaders in Rockford to celebrate national “Support Latino Business Day,” and encouraged residents to support Latino and Hispanic businesses throughout the state during this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins tomorrow. Festivities include an official proclamation from Governor Pritzker recognizing the inaugural Support Latino Business Day during the grand opening Continue Reading
Gateway Arch Park Foundation and Acclaimed Chef Gerard Craft Join Together For Second Annual "An Iconic Evening" Benefit Dinner At The Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS – Gateway Arch Park Foundation cordially invites you to enjoy the masterful flavors of James Beard Award-winning chef Gerard Craft at the second annual An Iconic Evening on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The monumental culinary experience will be held inside the Visitor Center at the Gateway Arch. Chef Craft is a pioneer for the Midwest dining scene and the mastermind behind Taste by Niche, Brasserie by Niche, Pastaria, brassWELL, Pastaria Deli & Wine, and Cinder House at the Four Continue Reading
