Juwan: The day has finally arrived for us to get a glimpse of what we can expect from this year’s Dallas Cowboys. I know we look at the talent on paper for the Cowboys and may even overestimate what we can expect, but I think this team still has a lot to prove far as showing they can compete for a title. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought back all 22 starters from their Super Bowl team and they’ll show tonight why many has them as favorites to repeat. I do expect Dak to struggle early since this is his first live action game in nearly a year, but show glimpses of the quarterback we saw in 2020. Give me a high-scoring affair in favor of Tampa, 38-34.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO