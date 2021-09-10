Ty Bannerman

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let’s Talk New Mexico 9/9 8 am:It's chile season, and many of us are celebrating the return of New Mexico’s favorite crop. Green chile lies at the heart of so much of our state’s culture and identity that it’s hard to imagine what life would be like without it. And yet, chile is by no means assured of a prosperous future. COVID and changing immigration policies have created a labor shortage of chile harvesters, and human-caused climate change has resulted in drought conditions that threaten the very existence of chile verde. On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll be digging into the issues facing this iconic New Mexican food.

krwg.org

AG Day celebrates everything New Mexico agriculture Sept. 25 in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES – Do you like free entertainment, giveaways, tasty food samples, family-friendly fun and live music? If so, you won’t want to miss the 2021 AG Day. The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 25 from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Pan American Center south parking lot and the Aggie Memorial Stadium northeast parking lot. Admission is free. Sept. 25 is also NMSU’s Homecoming celebration, with the “Aggies are back in action” theme. The homecoming parade begins at 10 a.m., and the day culminates with the NMSU vs. Hawaii football game at 6 p.m.
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

Drought tests centuries-old water traditions in New Mexico

ABIQUIU, N.M. (AP) — The Rio Chama begins at the edge of the Rocky Mountains and courses through rugged basalt hillsides and the red and yellow cliffs made famous by painter Georgia O’Keeffe. Here marked the start of New Mexico’s centuries-old tradition of sharing water through irrigation systems known as acequias, and it's one of many spots in the arid West facing pressure as drought stretches into another decade and climate change piles on. Despite the acequias' resilience over the last 400 years, community leaders are looking for ways to improve the earthen canals and ensure the systems have access to water as supplies dwindle. Some say it's as much about water conservation as it is the preservation of culture.
ENVIRONMENT
krwg.org

New Mexico Water Managers Discuss Health of El Paso-Las Cruces Watershed

Over 1.5 million acres make up the El Paso-Las Cruces Watershed, extending from the Caballo Reservoir all the way through the Mexican border. Channeling both rainfall and snowpack, the watershed plays a pivotal role in distributing water throughout southern New Mexico. But as climate change brings worsening drought conditions, New...
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

New Mexico extending masking order for indoor public places

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State officials say New Mexico is extending its latest mandate for masking in indoor public settings for at least another month amid the current surge in COVID-19 cases. A spokesman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Tuesday that the mandate re-imposed on Aug. 20 as part...
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
New Mexico State
krwg.org

North Dakota oil production slips to No. 3 behind New Mexico

North Dakota regulators say the state has officially lost its status as the nation’s second-biggest oil producer to New Mexico. North Dakota produced just over 1 million barrels of oil per day in July, the most recent month for which data is available. The July production marks 5% drop from June. Texas continues to lead the nation in oil production. North Dakota ranked second, behind Texas, in oil production for nine years. North Dakota and New Mexico had been neck and neck for several months. New Mexico had 82 rigs drilling Friday, while North Dakota had 27.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Jano le Roux

Native Americans want California back

They say it’s stolen land and Newsom seems to agree with them. In a state as diverse as California, it’s not surprising that we’ve got our fair share of conflicts. Nowhere is this diversity more related than the ongoing feud between the officials and Southern California Native American tribes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox4kc.com

Missouri zoo releases 800 endangered hellbenders to Ozark rivers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hellbenders are the largest aquatic salamanders in North America and Missouri’s official endangered species. Now, the St. Louis Zoo says 800 more of them have been released this summer to their native homes in Ozark rivers. The zoo says that they are meeting their goals to...
MISSOURI STATE
Glamour

Inside the Miss Navajo Nation Pageant, Where Lost Traditions Are Found Again

Miss Navajo Nation is no ordinary pageant. There are no bathing suits, no evening gowns, and physical beauty isn’t glorified. Instead, the 69-year tradition focuses on Navajo culture, womanhood, and leadership. “It represents the beauty, the language, the tradition, and the matrilineal strength of the Navajo Nation,” says Phefelia Nez, Navajo Nation’s First Lady. “These girls prepare for this from a very young age, and it takes the family, the community, to get them ready once they have the desire.”
POLITICS
CultureMap Austin

Texas outpaces the nation for COVID-19 deaths, Washington Post study shows

A new data analysis puts Texas’ COVID-19 death toll in a harsh light. The analysis of federal data, published September 15 by The Washington Post, shows 1 in 490 Texans have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. By no means is that the worst death rate among the states — that dubious distinction goes to Mississippi and New Jersey, each at 1 in 330. But the Texas rate is slightly worse than the national rate of 1 in 500. Hawaii and Vermont boast the lowest rates: 1 in 2,100.
TEXAS STATE
Matt Lillywhite

Rabbits Are Spreading A Dangerous Virus Around The United States

Texas Parks and Wildlife are concerned about Hemorrhagic Disease being spread by Rabbits. It has been found in Texas, Arizona, California, and several other states. Multiple states are currently struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the U.S. is having to deal with during 2021. The reason? Local officials are concerned that Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) is spreading amongst the animal population in Texas and several other states.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

4-Year-Old Insect Lover Found Super Rare Stinglees Bees in her Secret Place

A 4-year-old girl discovered two colonies of rare stingless bees with a penchant for nature, animals that experts assumed were long gone and that no adult had noticed. Many adults are perplexed by Annika Arnout's mastery of nature, mainly owing to scientist Targe Lindsey. He's Annika's babysitter, who was brought in by her parents when she was three months old to experience the natural world in her Palo Alto area.
ANIMALS
krwg.org

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 762 new cases, totaling 244,720

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 762 additional COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths. As of today, there are 354 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
LAS CRUCES, NM

