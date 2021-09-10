CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let's Talk About Threats To Green Chile

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s Talk New Mexico 9/9 8 am:It's chile season, and many of us are celebrating the return of New Mexico’s favorite crop. Green chile lies at the heart of so much of our state’s culture and identity that it’s hard to imagine what life would be like without it. And yet, chile is by no means assured of a prosperous future. COVID and changing immigration policies have created a labor shortage of chile harvesters, and human-caused climate change has resulted in drought conditions that threaten the very existence of chile verde. On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll be digging into the issues facing this iconic New Mexican food.

Grilled Green Chile Stew

After seven enchanting years in New Mexico, I became part native. Especially my stomach. Early fall was my favorite time, in part because the end of another hot summer always brought a sweet relief, but mostly because of a certain aroma that wafted up and down the Rio Grande Valley this time of year. The large-scale roasting of green chile fills the air with a magic pungency that grounds you to that arid landscape like autumn foliage and cider do in New England.
How three Albuquerque brothers created an iconic New Mexican food company

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Esta Bueno,” saying in Spanish culture not only signifies that something’s good or going alright but for the Baca family in Albuquerque, it’s been “Bueno” for 70 years. “In the late 1940s my dad and his brothers came back from WWII and they couldn’t find a job in post-war Albuquerque, even though they had been educated in the GI Bill. So they actually started a grocery store called the Ace Food Store,” said Ana Baca, the Vice President of Marketing for Bueno.
Who is This Invader? Let’s Talk About Cogongrass

Common names: Japanese bloodgrass, Red Baron grass (red varieties), Cogongrass, Cogon grass, japgrass, bloodroot grass. Have you ever seen cogongrass? Even if you do not know, you likely have as it is one of the most prominent weeds in Marion County. Not only is it prevalent here, it is the world’s seventh worst weed and considered a noxious invasive weed, meaning it is not native and can cause harm to other species. (United States, 2014). Thought to be originally from southeast Asia, cogongrass is now present throughout tropical and subtropical regions of the globe including much of the southeastern US, covering almost 500 million acres worldwide. It was actually introduced intentionally to Florida in the 1930s to control erosion and as a forage crop (Cogongrass, n.d.). It was also utilized as packing material and introduced earlier to Louisiana in 1912. Today, it reduces forest productivity, destroys wildlife habitat (including those for gopher tortoises, Eastern Indigo snakes, and some birds), encroaches in pasture and hay fields, displaces native and desirable vegetation, affects roadways, and is a poor forage crop. It also acts as a fire hazard since it can grow well in fire prone areas and burn very hot if ignited, even when green (United States, 2014, Holmes, 2018). It is important to know about this weed including its characteristics and methods of control so it can be managed and eradicated where possible.
These Green Chile Recipes Will Spice Up Your Life

Chile Verde (Green Chile Stew) Spices (whatever you like, perhaps cayenne, salt/pepper, lime, garlic, cumin, onion powder) Cook the pork over low-medium heat. Add the red pepper flakes to the meat. Once the pork is cooked, take a large pot and add your array of spices, green chiles, and enough...
Mix 93.1

Super Fun Day Trip Ideas in East Texas? Let’s Talk About Mineola

Sometimes, taking little day trips is just as fun to me as wandering to more exotic places faraway. I love taking big vacations. In fact, I love traveling, generally-speaking. Booking a couple of weeks in Iceland or splurging on a 10-day trip to Disney or taking that bucket list month long voyage to New Zealand all sound amazing right now.
krwg.org

Drought tests centuries-old water traditions in New Mexico

ABIQUIU, N.M. (AP) — The Rio Chama begins at the edge of the Rocky Mountains and courses through rugged basalt hillsides and the red and yellow cliffs made famous by painter Georgia O’Keeffe. Here marked the start of New Mexico’s centuries-old tradition of sharing water through irrigation systems known as acequias, and it's one of many spots in the arid West facing pressure as drought stretches into another decade and climate change piles on. Despite the acequias' resilience over the last 400 years, community leaders are looking for ways to improve the earthen canals and ensure the systems have access to water as supplies dwindle. Some say it's as much about water conservation as it is the preservation of culture.
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Mass Extinction Events Can Turn Freshwater Into Toxic Soup, And It's Already Happening

Apart from the global catastrophe that killed off most of the dinosaurs, some experts think almost all the mass extinctions in Earth's history were followed by a proliferation of microbes in rivers and lakes. After the Permian extinction event 252 million years ago – the largest mass extinction event in Earth's history – there appears to have been a burst in bacterial and algal blooms, lasting for hundreds of thousands of years. According to the geologic record in Australia, the damaging impacts of climate change and climate-driven deforestation during the Permian extinction event most likely caused a toxic soup to sprout in the...
ENVIRONMENT
Only In New Mexico

Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmer’s Almanac is Predicting Freezing Cold Temperatures This Winter In New Mexico

Whether you like it or not, winter is almost here in the Land of Enchantment. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it will be a mild winter season. The Farmer’s Almanac recently released their 2021 winter predictions, and for all of us in New Mexico, we are about to become cold… chilled-to-the-bone cold. You can learn […] The post Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmer’s Almanac is Predicting Freezing Cold Temperatures This Winter In New Mexico appeared first on Only In Your State.
ENVIRONMENT
krwg.org

Oil-Fueled Surplus both Blessing & Curse for New Mexico

Commentary: The news that New Mexico’s oil and gas industry has again generated record-breaking revenues for the State was welcomed by policymakers and interest groups alike. But the disconnect between the State budget picture and the economic situation for average New Mexicans could not be starker. And this is one of the “problems” associated with the state’s dependence on oil and gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
krwg.org

Smart investments are needed now to address the growing suicide crisis

Commentary: There is an epidemic growing in New Mexico not being talked about in mainstream media–the growth in suicide among Indigenous youth. But with September being the National Suicide Prevention Month, it is time we address this head-on systematically, otherwise our Native communities will continue to suffer. Suicide has been...
MENTAL HEALTH
krwg.org

AG Day celebrates everything New Mexico agriculture Sept. 25 in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES – Do you like free entertainment, giveaways, tasty food samples, family-friendly fun and live music? If so, you won’t want to miss the 2021 AG Day. The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 25 from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Pan American Center south parking lot and the Aggie Memorial Stadium northeast parking lot. Admission is free. Sept. 25 is also NMSU’s Homecoming celebration, with the “Aggies are back in action” theme. The homecoming parade begins at 10 a.m., and the day culminates with the NMSU vs. Hawaii football game at 6 p.m.
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

New Mexico Water Managers Discuss Health of El Paso-Las Cruces Watershed

Over 1.5 million acres make up the El Paso-Las Cruces Watershed, extending from the Caballo Reservoir all the way through the Mexican border. Channeling both rainfall and snowpack, the watershed plays a pivotal role in distributing water throughout southern New Mexico. But as climate change brings worsening drought conditions, New...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces-based salsa company takes first place in state fair competition

ALBUQUERQUE - Las Cruces-based salsa company The Bossy Gourmet won first place in the annual Battle of the Salsas at the New Mexico State Fair. The Bossy Gourmet competed against six other salsas from around the state in the Agriculture Building Courtyard on the Expo New Mexico fairgrounds on Saturday. The award is presented by the New Mexico Department of Agriculture.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Only In New Mexico

Climb A Narrow Metal Staircase To A Remarkable Cave On This Hiking Trail In New Mexico

Are you searching for a little adventure? There are hundreds of hikes in New Mexico and some of them are a little more unique and exhilarating than others. There is one trail that offers a few unique elements, such as a narrow metal staircase and a remarkable cave, and lots of excitement: the Sandia Cave Trail. This hiking trail in New Mexico is short, unique, and very fun.
LIFESTYLE
news24-680.com

DigiBites: It’s 90 Degrees Out – And The Chef Says: “Let’s Make Chiles Rellenos!”

This is a popular – often-asked-for – Mexican dish that I have prepared a number of times for private dinners. This version is filled with peak-of-season summer vegetables, including zucchini, crocked neck yellow squash and fresh corn. The filling can be altered as the seasons change: fall and winter calls for butternut squash and sweet potatoes, and leafy greens and for spring: spring onions, asparagus and fava beans. The cheeses can be changed as well to balance with the other filling ingredients.
RECIPES
natureworldnews.com

4-Year-Old Insect Lover Found Super Rare Stinglees Bees in her Secret Place

A 4-year-old girl discovered two colonies of rare stingless bees with a penchant for nature, animals that experts assumed were long gone and that no adult had noticed. Many adults are perplexed by Annika Arnout's mastery of nature, mainly owing to scientist Targe Lindsey. He's Annika's babysitter, who was brought in by her parents when she was three months old to experience the natural world in her Palo Alto area.
ANIMALS
krwg.org

Monday Business Watch

Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News brings us the latest news. This week: Minimum wage work session held in Las Cruces, New Mexico event to showcase local food and products, and a new entertainment center is planned in Las Cruces.
LAS CRUCES, NM

