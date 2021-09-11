CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Judge considers halting Gov. Reynolds' mask ban law

WQAD
WQAD
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A woman and her two sons argue the ban on mask mandates violated their constitutional rights.

www.wqad.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Federal judge blocks Biden administration's use of Title 42 policy

A federal judge on Thursday blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a public health order that fast-tracked deportations of migrant families at the southern border. Why it matters: President Biden has faced significant backlash for retaining the Trump-era policy, which was implemented as a COVID containment measure. The expulsions deny adult migrants and families the chance for asylum.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deerfield News

Federal Judge Strikes Down DeSantis Anti Riot Law-Governor Loses Second Case In As Many Weeks

Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just days after another court ruled Florida’s Governor cannot enforce his Anti-Mask laws another court has enjoined his Anti Riot law. Federal Judge Mark Walker has enjoined Florida’s Anti-Riot law which Desantis signed into law to prevent black life matters protests. Just a few weeks ago when Cuban Americans were protesting in Miami, no local police or FHP Florida’s state police arrested any protestors who had closed down the Palmetto Expressway in Miami. DeSantis known for his shenanigans and Trumpiness has just lost two major legal battles. While he will appeal, getting injunctive relief overturned is not an easy thing to do. Below are the 4 things needed to receive a TRO or a Preliminary Injunction. The two most important are irreparable and the likelihood of success on the merits.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
KCRG.com

Hundreds call on Gov. Reynolds to ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Hundreds are calling for Governor Kim Reynolds to ban vaccine mandates. Groups gathered outside the governor’s mansion on Saturday. It comes as the three major hospitals in Des Moines require employees to be vaccinated, along with both major hospitals in Cedar Rapids. Kari Gates is...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
whtc.com

South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down city’s school mask mandate

(Reuters) – South Carolina’s Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a school mask mandate in the state’s capital city in the midst of its largest surge in COVID-19 cases since last winter. In the latest of several such legal cases across a nation where cultural and political clashes have erupted...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
weareiowa.com

Iowa judge denies woman's request to halt state mask ban law

A state court judge has declined to halt enforcement of an Iowa law that prohibits school boards from enacting mask requirements, saying there is no evidence that any school board would immediately impose a mask mandate if the law wasn’t in effect. The ruling came Friday in a lawsuit filed...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Republican
thecentersquare.com

Gov. Reynolds fights suspension of mask mandate ban for schools

(The Center Square) – School districts in Iowa may now put back into place mask mandates – at least temporarily – following a judge’s ruling. Mask mandates were outlawed in May when the governor signed House File 847. In a 29-page ruling, Federal District Judge Robert Pratt, appointed by Bill...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

DOJ asks federal judge to halt enforcement of Texas abortion law

In its boldest move to date, the Department of Justice asked a federal judge on Tuesday to issue a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of a controversial Texas law that bars abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. "The United States has the authority to seek redress from this...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX 13 News

Utah AG threatens lawsuit over Biden's vaccine mandates

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes joined 23 other attorneys general in warning of potential litigation over President Biden's vaccine mandates for businesses. The letter calls the idea "disastrous and counterproductive." It threatens a lawsuit if the president does not reverse course on plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing at businesses with over 100 employees, utilizing federal workplace safety rules.
UTAH STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and House Speaker Scott Bedke sent a letter to President Joe Biden Friday detailing the flaws with the President’s federal vaccine mandate on private business and threatened legal action if he does not rescind the directive. The post Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Quad Cities local news

 https://www.wqad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy