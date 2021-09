To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, ride your motorcycle with the Legion and the Red Knights, Chapter 44. All proceeds go to scholarships for the children of veterans since the 9/11 attacks. Cost is $20/participant. At the American Legion, Post 259, 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. Registration is from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., with kickstands up at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. For info: 607-547-0494 or visit https://www.alrpost259.org/legacy.