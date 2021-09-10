CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Measure introduced to help cover possible shortfall for 9/11-related medical screenings program

By News 12 Staff
 8 days ago

Measure introduced to help cover possible shortfall for 9/11-related medical screenings program

A new measure has been introduced that would help the program that covers medical screenings for 9/11-related illnesses, a program that advocates say could face a shortfall.

The World Trade Center Health Program, which pays for medical screenings and treatment for individuals suffering from 9/11-releated illnesses, was passed by Congress in 2015 to operate through 2090.

MORE: Remembering 9/11 20 Years Later

However, the legislation that created the 2090 extension didn't account for inflation-fueled increases in health care costs. Advocates say that omission means the program is facing a $2.9 billion shortfall over the next several years.

John Feal, of the Fealgood Foundation, gets choked up thinking about the 9/11 first responders and survivors who are dying in droves.

"I'm tired...I'm tired of seeing people get sicker and die," says Feal.

Feal has led the battle on Capitol Hill to secure medical benefits for first responders for 15 years. His crusade ultimately led to the passage of the WTC 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, a fund that 110,000 sick 9/11 first responders rely on.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced a measure called the 9/11 Responder and Survivor Health Funding Correction Act to help plug the gap. The measure would ensure that the World Trade Center Health Program receives a massive funding boost ahead of its projected shortfall in 2025.

"We need $2.8 billion to make sure that it's properly funded, make sure the people who were on the pile that day, the people down by the World Trade Center have the proper health care that they need for the rest of their lives," says Rep. Andrew Garbarino.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says, "So we have to keep fighting until all costs are covered because these are the men and women who answered the call of duty. These are the men and women who raced up the towers when everyone else was coming down. And these were the families that lived at ground zero and unfortunately, had to breathe in these toxins for months after the towers fell."

Co-sponsors of the bill say the measure would also authorize funding to study the psychological impact of the 9/11 attacks on children who lived near ground zero. They hope the bill is passed by the end of the year.

