CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Passaic, NJ

2 bodies found in Passaic River are missing NJ teens: mayor

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 8 days ago

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora confirmed to WNBC that the medical examiner determined their identities after a second body was found near Route 21 and Clay Street.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Kearny, NJ
Passaic, NJ
Crime & Safety
Kearny, NJ
Government
City
Passaic, NJ
Passaic, NJ
Government
Kearny, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passaic River#Seton Hall University#Wnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy