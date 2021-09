For the second day in a row Colorado Springs broke a 42-year-old record high when temperatures passed 90 Friday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said. As of 1:42 p.m. the high was 94 degrees, four more degrees than the previous record of 90 degrees set in 1979. Temperatures reached a peak of 96 degrees at 3:58 p.m. The high for Thursday was also 96 degrees, four more than the 1979 high of 92 degrees.