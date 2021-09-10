Epic vs. Apple ruling – App Store anti-steering rules must change, but don’t expect Fortnite back on iPhone
Epic Games has won a major ruling in their court case against Apple over the iOS App Store rules and in-app payments in a manner that could redefine the App Store for other apps. However, they have lost their personal battle, the court finding that Apple was within its rights to pull Fortnite from the store and terminate Epic’s accounts for breaching contract.www.thesixthaxis.com
