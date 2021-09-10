Gorgon City share breathtaking Cercle performance of soaring new progressive track ‘Skywalk’
Gorgon City have released their immersive new single titled “Skywalk” via Cercle Records. As part of Cercle‘s new Cercle Stories series, the London duo partnered with visionary artist Michael Murphy and Samsung to perform their new progressive house single atop a circular, suspended installation at the Biokovo Skywalk in Croatia, made up of 11 state-of-the-art NeoQLED TVs.dancingastronaut.com
