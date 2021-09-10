Gorgon City share breathtaking Cercle performance of soaring new progressive track ‘Skywalk’

Syd, a founding member of the R&B collective The Internet, has been on a roll with her solo releases this year. First, there was "Missing Out," a synth-driven ballad that lopes at a shellshocked pace as the disintegration of a relationship gets a rundown; that was followed by "Fast Car," a lusty electro-pop tune in the vein of Miguel. The streak continues with her latest song "Right Track," featuring St. Louis rapper and cult favorite Smino. The love is still going on strong on the new track, floating along on sweet and sunny acoustic guitar loops. Stream it above, and if you're in Los Angeles this month, Syd is throwing a special one-off concert with the Los Angeles Philharmonic on September 22. So, you know, go to that.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO