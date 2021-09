It appears there are plans for two special sessions this fall for the Alabama Legislature to address a couple of important issues for the state. First, Governor Kay Ivey will request lawmakers meet to approve a package to finance a phased-in construction project to build new prisons and renovate existing facilities. The chronic problems with the corrections system have reached a pinnacle and have to finally be resolved. This has been a long time coming, and it appears there is general consensus on legislation to address the state’s aging prison facilities.

4 DAYS AGO