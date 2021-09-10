CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clippers’ four-game preseason begins Oct. 4

By Mirjam Swanson
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clippers’ preseason plans are set: According to a release from the NBA, they’ll have four games scheduled in early October, starting with two at Staples Center, including an Oct. 4 contest against the Denver Nuggets and another on Oct. 6 against the Sacramento Kings. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.

