CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carnegie, PA

Western Square Dancing in the South Hills Area

messengerpaper.com
 8 days ago

Ever wanted to try Square Dancing? There are various groups across the area where you can learn, and have fun! No experience needed. These square dancing groups will teach you! Singles, Couples and Families Welcome! Meet New People, Have Fun and Light Exercise while learning. Please call 412-440-3090 about Open Houses and Lessons. You can also contact any of these groups in the south hills area below at the number provided.

messengerpaper.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Mifflin, PA
City
Carnegie, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
South Hills, PA
City
Mcmurray, PA
Carnegie, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Square Dancing#Square Dance#Exercise#Dance Club#Friendly Squares#Peace Lutheran Church

Comments / 0

Community Policy