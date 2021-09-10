CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Pedagogy Lab Under Way at Northern State University

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TNS) — Northern State University's Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning was awarded a $61,600 grant from the Knight Foundation's Aberdeen Fund with the South Dakota Community Foundation. The grant will go toward building a pedagogy lab in the Beulah Williams Library. The lab will be the Center for...

