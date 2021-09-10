Can't get that dang Applebee's song out of your head? How 'Fancy Like' took over TikTok and TV

When Walker Hayes was a kid growing up in Mobile, Alabama, dinner at Applebee's represented a splurge for his family — though not necessarily for every member of the family. "My dad could get fajitas, but none of us kids could," the country singer recalls. "We had to get, like, a quesadilla. So if you saw a couple Bourbon Street Steaks sizzle by, you were like, 'Ooh, what's that table celebrating tonight?'"