Gov. DeSantis blasts ‘humiliating’ Afghanistan exit at 9/11 event

By A.G. Gancarski
floridapolitics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeSantis said Biden wanted a 9/11 photo op. Gov. Ron DeSantis returned to his former political home base Friday, with some sharp words about the end of the war in Afghanistan. In Palm Valley, where he addressed the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, DeSantis blasted the “fiasco” that saw 13 service members killed as the U.S. attempted to evacuate people from Afghanistan last month and described the Taliban’s ascendance in the aftermath as “humiliating.”

