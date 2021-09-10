CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Vegan, All Plantain-Based Delights At Dekalb Market's Kelewele

By Scott Lynch
Gothamist.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Laryea is passionate about plantains. So much so that in 2018, even as she was pursuing a dual Ph.D. at Yale, she started a food business where everything on the menu used the versatile, starchy fruit as its base. She called the then-popup Kelewele, after a popular Ghanaian street treat, and this summer Laryea opened her first permanent space for the business in the Dekalb Market Hall in Downtown Brooklyn.

