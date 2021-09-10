CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pella, IA

Central announces BlueFrame Technology as official video streaming partner

Oskaloosa Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePELLA — Central College is proud to announce a partnership with BlueFrame Technology as the official video streaming platform of the college. BlueFrame is one of the country's premier video live streaming providers, partnering with more than 1,000 colleges, high schools and athletic organizations across North America. BlueFrame has partnerships with more than 40 collegiate conferences and organizations spanning all levels of competition, including the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.

www.oskaloosa.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US begins flying Haitian migrants home from Texas

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The United States began flying some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who have crossed from Mexico into a Texas border camp back to their poverty-stricken homeland on Sunday, hoping to deter others from crossing into the country. A U.S. official told The Associated Press...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
CNN

Texas doctor says he violated the state's strict new abortion law

Washington (CNN) — A Texas doctor is publicly revealing that he violated a state law that bans abortions after six weeks and says he is inviting legal challenges under the controversial law, which has so far withstood efforts by pro-abortion rights supporters to block it. "On the morning of Sept....
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pella, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Pella, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central College#Streaming Video#Video Streaming#Streaming Devices#Football Games#Blueframe Technology#Dutch#Kalamazoo College#Centraldutchnetwork Com#Central Dutch Network#Amazon Fire Tv
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy