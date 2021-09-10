Central announces BlueFrame Technology as official video streaming partner
PELLA — Central College is proud to announce a partnership with BlueFrame Technology as the official video streaming platform of the college. BlueFrame is one of the country's premier video live streaming providers, partnering with more than 1,000 colleges, high schools and athletic organizations across North America. BlueFrame has partnerships with more than 40 collegiate conferences and organizations spanning all levels of competition, including the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.www.oskaloosa.com
