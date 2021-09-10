Inside Olivia Holt’s Night At the Museum With Dior
Olivia Holt starred in one of this year’s biggest must-watch TV shows, Freeform’s Cruel Summer, but due to the timing of it all, has been missing one particular aspect of her job: getting dressed up for a big night out. “The whole process can be so fun,” she says. “I miss playing dress up and exploring new looks with the whole glam team and then arriving at the event that so much planning has gone into and experiencing the hard work that so many people put in to bring a memorable experience to every person that comes.”www.nylon.com
Comments / 0