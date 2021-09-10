GHAPS superintendent announces retirement

Grand Haven Area Public Schools Superintendent Andy Ingall will retire at the end of 2021. Ingall has served as the district’s superintendent for the past six and a half years. Courtesy photo

Grand Haven Area Public Schools Superintendent Andy Ingall announced his retirement via a press release Friday afternoon.

Ingall formally submitted his resignation Thursday, effective Dec. 31, 2021. He was hired as superintendent of GHAPS in May 2015.

Ingall’s announcement comes just eight days after school board president John Siemion’s resignation. Ingall said he privately informed the members of board of his impending retirement during the early part of August.

“The support shown throughout this community for our schools is simply amazing,” the Western Michigan University alumnus said. “We are truly fortunate with the staff, teachers and administrators that are second to none. On top of that, I could not ask for a better Board of Education.

“I share my gratitude to each member of our community who has supported and/or served this district. Your contributions are valued and critical to the ongoing success of GHAPS. It has been the greatest honor of my professional life to have had the opportunity to serve this district and community.”

Ingall previously has been with the Chelsea School District – serving there for 15 years. He replaced former GHAPS superintendent Keith Konarska in May 2015. He worked previously as Chelsea’s executive director of instruction, middle school principal and assistant principal, along with teaching math at Okemos Public Schools.

Ingall said there is never a “right time” to retire, with ongoing issues always needing attention. But now, after steering the district through a treacherous pandemic, he believes is the best time to step down.

“New leadership will have the full strength and energy to address emerging challenges and embark on the next round of long-range planning,” he said. “Specifically, for myself, it is high time for me to attend to the physical and mental wellness of myself and my family. We have sacrificed greatly while I pursued my professional goals.”

Ingall’s wife, Beth, teaches second grade at Lake Hills Elementary School.

“Grand Haven is a wonderful place with incredible schools,” Ingall said. “I wish continued success for all, for each person associated with our community and GHAPS. The people who work here and the Board who governs this organization will undoubtedly ensure it.”