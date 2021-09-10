CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos vs. Giants injury report: Bradley Chubb questionable for Week 1

By Jon Heath
 8 days ago
After practicing on Thursday and Friday, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said after Friday’s practice that Chubb will be a game-day decision. If Chubb is not able to play, Malik Reed will start in his place and Jonathon Cooper will provide additional depth off the bench.

Denver’s final injury report for Week 1 can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status

OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) DNP Limited Limited Questionable

TE Noah Fant (knee) Limited Full Full

OLB Von Miller (ankle) Full Full Full

Albert Okwuegbunam (knee) Full Full Full

WR Courtland Sutton (knee) Full Full Full

And the Giants’ final Week 1 injury report can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status

TE Evan Engram (calf) DNP DNP DNP Out

RB Saquon Barkley (knee) Limited Limited Limited Questionable

WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) Limited Limited Limited

LB Justin Hilliard (foot) Limited Limited Limited

CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle) Limited Limited Limited Questionable

CB Josh Jackson (calf) Limited Limited Limited

TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) Limited Limited Limited

DL Danny Shelton (neck) Limited Limited Limited

TE Kaden Smith (knee) Limited Limited Limited

OT Andrew Thomas (ankle) Limited Limited Limited

WR Kararius Toney (hamstring) Limited Limited Limited

The Broncos are considered slight betting favorites despite playing on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:25 p.m. MT and the game will air on Fox (click here to view the TV broadcast map).

