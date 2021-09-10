Broncos vs. Giants injury report: Bradley Chubb questionable for Week 1
After practicing on Thursday and Friday, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.
Broncos coach Vic Fangio said after Friday’s practice that Chubb will be a game-day decision. If Chubb is not able to play, Malik Reed will start in his place and Jonathon Cooper will provide additional depth off the bench.
Denver’s final injury report for Week 1 can be seen below.
Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status
OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) DNP Limited Limited Questionable
TE Noah Fant (knee) Limited Full Full
OLB Von Miller (ankle) Full Full Full
Albert Okwuegbunam (knee) Full Full Full
WR Courtland Sutton (knee) Full Full Full
And the Giants’ final Week 1 injury report can be seen below.
Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status
TE Evan Engram (calf) DNP DNP DNP Out
RB Saquon Barkley (knee) Limited Limited Limited Questionable
WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) Limited Limited Limited
LB Justin Hilliard (foot) Limited Limited Limited
CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle) Limited Limited Limited Questionable
CB Josh Jackson (calf) Limited Limited Limited
TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) Limited Limited Limited
DL Danny Shelton (neck) Limited Limited Limited
TE Kaden Smith (knee) Limited Limited Limited
OT Andrew Thomas (ankle) Limited Limited Limited
WR Kararius Toney (hamstring) Limited Limited Limited
The Broncos are considered slight betting favorites despite playing on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:25 p.m. MT and the game will air on Fox (click here to view the TV broadcast map).
