The Ravens signing Le’Veon Bell doesn’t mean they’re getting a superstar in the backfield but the veteran running back can add value to the offense. When the Baltimore Ravens let Mark Ingram walk, they were confident in their backfield. But since second-year stud J.K. Dobbins went down with a torn Achilles and Justice Hill then suffered a torn ACL, the outlook for that group has taken a turn for the worse over the past couple of weeks leading up to the start of the 2021 NFL season. Enter Le’Veon Bell.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO