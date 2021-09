Clemson appeared to seal a victory with a fourth-down, goal-line stop on Georgia Tech’s attempt late Saturday night. Disaster ensued shortly thereafter. Backed up on their own goal-line with just a few seconds remaining, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei received the snap while in shotgun and standing in his own end-zone. He handed the ball off to running back Will Shipley. Shipley fought for extra yardage, allowing the Georgia Tech defense to try and make a play on the ball.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO