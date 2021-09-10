CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their romance red-carpet official at Venice Film Festival

By Lizzy Buczak
Cover picture for the articleBennifer is back and looking better than ever. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their rekindled romance "red-carpet" official at the Venice International Film Festival. The couple stepped out looking better than ever for the premiere of Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel", which Affleck wrote with longtime friend Matt Damon. They both star in the drama, which hits theaters on October 15.

