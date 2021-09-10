Forest Service Releases Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for Lutsen Mountains Expansion Proposal
From the United States Forest Service - September 10, 2021. A Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) analyzing a proposal to expand Lutsen Mountains Ski Area is now available for public review and comment. A Notice of Availability (NOA) was published in the Federal Register today to inform the public of the DEIS’ availability and the initiation of a 45-day public comment period. The Forest is tentatively planning to hold a virtual public meeting on October 5; please save the date.www.boreal.org
