T.J. Watt embracing expectations after landing massive deal

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt says he’s ready to deal with the pressure that comes with his massive new contract. Watt and the Steelers have agreed to a deal that will pay him $28 million a season beginning in 2022. That salary will make Watt the highest-paid defender in the NFL. Watt says he’s eager to prove he’s worth the investment. Watt and the Steelers open the 2021 season in Buffalo against the reigning AFC East champion Bills.

