Social media influencer/model created from artificial intelligence lands 100 sponsorships

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the advancement of technology, AI influencers and virtual human models are becoming the new trend. It has recently emerged as a blue-chip in the advertising industry because there are no privacy scandals and there are no time-space restrictions with these virtual humans. In particular, the use of virtual humans seems to be gaining more momentum in the COVID-19 pandemic, where there are many restrictions on travel and limitations on the number of people gathering.

