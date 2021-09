As the summer holiday season draws to a close, it looks increasingly unlikely that the UK-US travel corridor will open before winter.On 26 July, the Biden administration announced it will maintain restrictions on a range of countries, including the EU and China, for the foreseeable future, because of concerns about the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant and rising coronavirus cases in the country.“Given where we are today ... with the Delta variant, we will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told a press conference.“Driven by the Delta variant, cases are rising here at...

