From the archive: ‘Acts of war’: Coping with the horror after a long day of dread

Editor’s note: This story was originally published on Sept. 12, 2001, the day after the 9/11 attack. The explosions were a continent away, yet the country suddenly seemed so small and fragile, lashed together by shock and dread. Never before had the United States felt so totally at the mercy of terrorists. Wrenched by the horror that thousands may have died, the nation added another grim defining moment to its list: Pearl Harbor, the Kennedy assassination, the Oklahoma City bombing.