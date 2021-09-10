CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Thousands line Omaha streets for procession of fallen Marine

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJ65G_0bsSTzFY00
1 of 8

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Thousands of people lined the procession route along Omaha streets on Friday afternoon to pay tribute to a local man and Marine who died in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

The body of 23-year-old Cpl. Daegan Page was driven from Eppley Airfield to Braman Mortuary in southwest Omaha.

Page was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 in the bombing at the Kabul airport, which also killed at least 169 Afghans. He was born in Omaha and lived his first five years in Red Oak, Iowa, before moving back to Omaha with his family.

An obituary for Page notes he was an avid hockey fan and played throughout his childhood and was a member of the 2016 state champion Westside Warriors hockey team. Page graduated from Millard South High School in 2016.

He enlisted in 2017 with the Marines on a delayed entry program and deployed multiple times during his service, including to Japan, South Korea, Australia and Jordan before his final deployment to Afghanistan.

Page is survived by his parents and four siblings.

A memorial service will be held for Page on Sept. 17 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in southwest Omaha.

Comments / 6

Derek Bailey
7d ago

May his family and friends find peace and Joy through the amount of people who showed up to pay respects to this young man.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Obituaries
Omaha, NE
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#U S Marine#Ap#Eppley Airfield#Braman Mortuary#Afghans#Westside Warriors#Millard South High School#Marines
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

573K+
Followers
315K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy