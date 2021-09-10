CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia complains of ‘election interference’ to US ambassador

 8 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan, to complain about alleged interference by American “digital giants” in Russia’s upcoming parliamentary election. A ministry statement said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov claimed Russia “possesses irrefutable evidence of the violation of Russian legislation by American...

hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
The Independent

Communists, observers report violations in Duma election

The head of Russia’s second-largest political party is alleging widespread violations in the election for a new national parliament, in which his party is widely expected to gain seats. Communist Party head Gennady Zyuganov said on Saturday — the second of three days of voting in the election — that police and the national elections commission must respond to reports of “a number of absolutely egregious facts” including ballot-stuffing in several regions.The Golos election-monitoring movement and independent media also reported violations including vote-buying and lax measures for guarding ballots at polling stations. The United Russia party, which is diligently...
POLITICS
Arkansas Online

Election violations reported in Russia

MOSCOW -- The head of Russia's Communist Party, the country's second-largest political party, is claiming widespread violations in the election for a new national parliament in which his party is widely expected to gain seats. Communist Party chief Gennady Zyuganov said Saturday -- the second of three days of voting...
POLITICS
AFP

'No way out' for Lukashenko: Belarus opposition chief

There is "no way out" for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko over a year after disputed elections, the exiled opposition leader said on Friday, urging France to use its ties with Russia to increase pressure on the authoritarian leader. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who along with much of the international community believes she was the true winner of last summer's polls, told Agence France-Presse in an interview that world powers and the Belarusian people had to keep pressing the regime for free and fair elections. She expressed satisfaction with her visit to France this week that ends on Saturday, saying there was "no disappointment" that there had been no meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron to follow a first meeting in Lithuania last year. Tikhanovskaya, who met French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian earlier this week, said France and other powers should act as mediators to agree new elections that she said would sweep Lukashenko from power.
POLITICS
AFP

Google, Apple 'censor' Navalny app as Russian polls open

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny accused Apple and Google of "censorship" on Friday after they removed an opposition voting app at the start of a three-day parliamentary election in Russia. Polls opened across the vast country on Friday after a year that saw a sweeping crackdown on President Vladimir Putin's opponents, with Russians given the option of voting online. State media showed Putin casting his ballot online from self-isolation, several days into quarantine after coming into contact with Covid-19. As voting began, the opposition said a "Smart Voting" app advising supporters on how to vote out Kremlin allies had been removed from the app stores of both Apple and Google.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

In Russian Far East city, discontent smolders amid election

The handful of demonstrators gathering each evening in Khabarovsk are a shadow of the masses who took part in an unusually sustained wave of protests last year in the Russian Far Eastern city, but they are a chronic reminder of the political tensions that persist.The demonstrators have been demanding the release of the region’s popular former governor, Sergei Furgal, who was arrested last year on charges of being involved in killings.Now, his Kremlin-appointed replacement, Mikhail Degtyaryov, is on the ballot for governor in the three days of regional voting that concludes Sunday. The regional election is taking place at...
PROTESTS
AFP

Mexican president urges Biden to end Cuba sanctions

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday appealed to US President Joe Biden to end sanctions against Cuba, warning the measures risked fomenting unrest. Lopez Obrador made the plea alongside his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel, who was a rare guest of honor at an Independence Day military parade in Mexico City. "Hopefully President Biden, who has sufficient political sensitivity... puts an end forever to the political grievances towards Cuba," Lopez Obrador said. The leftist leader called "respectfully" for Washington to lift the embargo against Cuba, arguing that "no state has the right to subdue another people, another country."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Chinese embassy says opposes US, Australia interference

SYDNEY, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Chinese embassy in Australia rejected on Friday s "unfounded accusations" against China made by the defence and foreign ministers of Australia and their U.S. counterparts after annual talks in Washington. The two countries, in a statement after Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations, expressed concern over China's...
POLITICS
AFP

Putin's unpopular party slated for election win

When polls open Friday in Russia's parliamentary elections, few voters would bet against an easy win for the ruling United Russia party, even though it is more unpopular now than ever before. "Everything that is unpopular is associated with United Russia," said independent political analyst Valery Solovey. 
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Foreign Policy

Russia’s Crazy Sham Election

Voting in the Russian parliamentary elections begins on Friday and ends on Sunday, and it’s one of the strangest elections Russia has seen in a long history of rotten elections. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ruling United Russia party is struggling to preserve its absolute majority in the Duma, with the state-owned Russian Public Opinion Research Center recording a historic low of 29 percent public support. Putin’s party is still far ahead of the second place Communist Party, at almost 17 percent, but is anticipated to get a much lower share of the vote than in 2016, when it won 343 of the Duma’s 450 seats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Las Vegas Herald

US Accuses Russia of Stonewalling on Cybercrime

WASHINGTON - U.S. warnings to Russian President Vladimir Putin over shielding cybercriminals holed up in Russia appear to have made little impact, according to top U.S. law enforcement and cyber officials. "There is no indication that the Russian government has taken action to crack down on ransomware actors that are...
U.S. POLITICS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Russia accuses USA of meddling in upcoming parliamentary elections

Russia has accused the US of meddling in the Russian parliamentary elections in about a week. The app “Smart Vote” of the imprisoned Kremlin opponent Alexej Navalny is “connected in one way or another with the Pentagon,” said the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Sakharova, on the state broadcaster Radio Rossii.
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

Russian minister complains to US about role of ‘digital giants’ in election

The Russian foreign ministry has summoned the US ambassador, John Sullivan, to complain about alleged interference by “American digital giants” in Russia’s upcoming parliamentary election. According to a ministry statement on Friday, the deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, claimed Russia “possesses irrefutable evidence of the violation of Russian legislation by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Boston Globe

Germany investigates Russia over pre-election hacking

BERLIN — The federal prosecutor’s office in Germany said Friday it was investigating who was responsible for a spate of hacking attempts aimed at lawmakers, amid growing concerns that Russia is trying to disrupt the Sept. 26 vote for a new government. The move by the prosecutor’s office comes after...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia summons US ambassador in Moscow to demand to know why US tech giants are refusing to censor anti-Putin content or store data of local social media users on domestic servers

Russia's foreign ministry summoned U.S. ambassador John Sullivan and presented him 'irrefutable proof' that US tech companies are interfering with upcoming local elections. Russian officials claim that U.S. based tech companies violated Russian laws in connection with the September 17-19 elections to the lower house State Duma. In his meeting...
POLITICS

