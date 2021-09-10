CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall poll: Motivated Democrats flex political muscle

By MARK DiCAMILLO
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tide of likely voter preferences in this year’s gubernatorial recall election has turned. The latest Berkeley IGS Poll, completed earlier this week among a sample of nearly 10,000 registered voters across California, finds just 38.5% of those most likely to participate in the recall election now intending to vote Yes to recall Governor Gavin Newsom, while 60.1% say they will be voting No to support his retention. This compares to a much closer 47% Yes – 50% No division of likely voter preferences found by the poll just six weeks ago.

