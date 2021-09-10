Celebration of life for Preston Spencer planned for Sept. 13

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The wife of Preston Spencer announced celebration of life plans for the 34-year-old victim of a Tuesday morning nightclub shooting. Kendra Spencer wrote on Facebook that the ceremony for her late husband will happen at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at Hope Community Church in Andover. She encourages attendees to wear casual clothes featuring red and gold, the colors of Preston Spencer’s favorite football team, the San Francisco 49ers.