Hurricane Larry Expected to Hit Newfoundland Late Friday

Voice of America
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Larry is expected to hit Newfoundland, on Canada’s northeast coast, late Friday as a Category 1 hurricane. In its latest report, forecasters with the hurricane center say Larry is 745 kilometers southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, and has maximum sustained winds of about 130 kph. It was moving quickly to the north-northeast about 46 kph and is expected to move faster as the day goes on and reach southeastern Newfoundland Friday night.

PennLive.com

Tropical Storm Odette makes shore conditions dangerous as it approaches Canada

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Odette slogged off the mid-Atlantic coast Saturday morning and was expected to weaken Saturday night as it approaches eastern Canada. Odette was traveling northeast at 15 mph and was centered about 225 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.
