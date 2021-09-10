CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan

ONU to Commemorate 20th Anniversary of Sept. 11 Attacks

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio Northern University will commemorate the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 with Saturday events. A special gathering will be held in the Walter and Marian English Chapel Garden at 8:46 a.m. Participants are asked to arrive by 8:40 a.m. Also, the ONU Veterans Organization will be hosting a stair...

wktn.com

West Ohio Food Bank Hosting Community Event Thursday

LIMA, OH (September 15, 2021) – The West Ohio Food Bank will once again play host to a Community Resource Fair, COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, and pre-registration food distri-bution on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 10am—3pm. Statement from West Ohio Food Bank CEO Tommie Harner: “We had a great turnout and...
State
Ohio State
wktn.com

Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International Releases Minutes from September Meeting

Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met for a tour of Pathway Tables Factory northeast of Upper Sandusky on September 11 at 10 a.m. Noah Lucas guided 17 members through the process of making beautiful live edge tables from Ohio’s hardwood trees such as maple, oak, ash, cherry, hickory, and poplar. The process begins with the finding and cutting of old Ohio trees that are heading to be firewood or mulch. The trees may have imperfections such as knots and holes. The trees are cut into various sizes of lengths and dried for about 2 years. When the wood is dried enough, it is put in a kiln, each species takes a turn, to get the humidity within the wood down to an acceptable amount. The finished wood is stacked with space between to allow good air drying until a piece is needed to build a table. A customer is encouraged to come to pick out the piece of wood and select the type of finish and length. The factory also welds whatever design of steel legs or wooden legs as the customer envisions.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
wktn.com

Couple Creates MTC Endowed Scholarship

(Marion) A generous local couple is investing in Marion’s future. Dr. David and Alice Bailey of Waldo pledged $50,000 to create an endowed scholarship fund for Tri-Rivers graduates attending Marion Technical College. Funds can be used for tuition, books or living expenses. “We support the community. This is one way...
MARION, OH
wktn.com

American Veteran Traveling Tribute Motorcycle Escort in Wapak Today

The Wapakoneta Police Department will be helping escort the American Veteran Traveling Tribute Motorcycle Escort this evening. The escort will start from the Wapakoneta VFW Post on North Dixie and continue through Wapakoneta heading south on County Road 25A towards Sidney. No parking signs from 4 this afternoon to 8...
WAPAKONETA, OH
wktn.com

A Hometown Hero

I’d like to share a story about a hometown hero. The day of Saturday, August 28th, 2021 was my wedding day. I woke up early that morning to finish the last minute decorations for our outside wedding ceremony. A little after 10:00am, I got a call from my fiancé telling me that the DJ that we had hired to provide music for our ceremony and reception had quit; just short five hours before our wedding was suppose to start. Therefore, we had no music for the ceremony or reception. I was devastated, since that meant our wedding was pretty much ruined.
RELATIONSHIPS
Country
Afghanistan
Terrorism
wktn.com

Bradshaw Assigned to Serve as Commander at the Findlay District Headquarters

Columbus – On July 18, Staff Lieutenant Anthony C. Bradshaw was promoted to the rank of captain by Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. Captain Bradshaw will transfer from his current assignment at the Columbus District Headquarters to serve as commander at the Findlay District Headquarters. Captain Bradshaw joined the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Woodburn Independent

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage

Rains couldn't dampen the spirit of Woodburn's Hispanic Heritage celebration SaturdayAlthough it was one of the wettest days the area has seen in months, Saturdays skies couldn't dampen the collective spirit at Woodburn's Hispanic Heritage celebration on Saturday, Sept. 18. When the rain clouds opened up at mid afternoon the event poured on the crescendo ceremonial rite as Hispanic soldiers from the Oregon National Guard marched into the Downtown Plaza bearing the U.S. colors, followed by a colorful Latino contingent with the Mexican banner. The anthems of both countries were played. Woodburn Community Relations Manager Maricela Guerrero, a key organizer...
WOODBURN, OR
cedarcityutah.com

20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks commemorated at SUU

CEDAR CITY — On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, a large crowd gathered in Cedar City to pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives that fateful morning. Hundreds of people, including many Southern Utah University students, attended the hourlong event...
CEDAR CITY, UT
Bowling Green Daily News

SKYCTC marks 20th anniversary of Sept. 11th attacks

Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College students and staff gathered Wednesday to mark the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, an event that still remains a visceral memory for some in the campus community. Among them: Local paramedic Christopher Houchin, who was one of about 40 people...

