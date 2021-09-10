ONU to Commemorate 20th Anniversary of Sept. 11 Attacks

Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met for a tour of Pathway Tables Factory northeast of Upper Sandusky on September 11 at 10 a.m. Noah Lucas guided 17 members through the process of making beautiful live edge tables from Ohio’s hardwood trees such as maple, oak, ash, cherry, hickory, and poplar. The process begins with the finding and cutting of old Ohio trees that are heading to be firewood or mulch. The trees may have imperfections such as knots and holes. The trees are cut into various sizes of lengths and dried for about 2 years. When the wood is dried enough, it is put in a kiln, each species takes a turn, to get the humidity within the wood down to an acceptable amount. The finished wood is stacked with space between to allow good air drying until a piece is needed to build a table. A customer is encouraged to come to pick out the piece of wood and select the type of finish and length. The factory also welds whatever design of steel legs or wooden legs as the customer envisions.

UPPER SANDUSKY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO