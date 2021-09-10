CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Richmond boys soccer, volleyball both fall Thursday

By Daily Journal
 8 days ago
Junior Jeremiah McLean attempts to dribble around a defender earlier this season against Cape Fear. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal File Photo

The Richmond Senior High School varsity boys soccer team lost 8-1 at home to Pinecrest Thursday night.

In a game that was rescheduled from Wednesday, the Patriots wasted no time, scoring five goals in the first half to build a 5-0 lead at halftime.

The Raiders got on the board early in the second half on a goal from senior Alex Medina off a corner kick, but Pinecrest added three more goals in the second half.

The loss drops Richmond to 2-5 overall and 0-2 in conference play.

The Raiders host Hoke County Monday.

Lady Raiders fall at Union Pines

The Richmond Senior High School varsity volleyball team lost in straight sets to Union Pines on the road Thursday.

The Vikings won the first set 25-20, the second set 25-8 and the third set 25-15.

Richmond is now 2-6 overall and 1-2 in conference play.

The Lady Raiders will travel to face Sun Valley on Monday.

